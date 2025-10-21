How to Watch the 2025 World Series: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays
An epic pennant chase has ended, and the World Series has arrived.
The American League champion Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a dramatic come-from-behind win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the ALCS. The Jays were last in the World Series in 1993, when they beat the Philadelphia Phillies in seven games to win consecutive championships.
Shohei Ohtani and National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to become the latest team to win consecutive World Series. They completed a four-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS that saw the Dodgers dominate on the mound and at the plate.
Fox has exclusive coverage of the World Series beginning at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Friday, October 24. Game 7, if necessary, is Saturday, November 1.
2025 World Series TV Schedule
All Times Eastern/Central. *If necessary
Friday, October 24: Game 1: Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays, 8/7c, Fox
Saturday, October 25: Game 2: Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays, 8/7c, Fox
Monday, October 27: Game 3: Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8/7c, Fox
Tuesday, October 28: Game 4: Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8/7c, Fox
Wednesday, October 29: Game 5*: Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8/7c, Fox
Friday, October 31: Game 6*: Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays, 8/7c, Fox
Saturday, November 1: Game 7*: Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays, 8/7c, Fox