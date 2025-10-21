Over seven million Americans took to the streets across the country over the weekend for the anti-Trump No Kings march, and one of those people was the mom of Fox News host Jesse Watters.

Watters revealed the news on Monday’s (October 20) edition of The Five, telling his co-hosts, “I know my mom was there,” to which a surprised Greg Gutfeld responded, “Really?”

“Can you believe my mom was there?” Watters continued. “Sometimes I think I was adopted.”

The long-time Fox News anchor went on to say that the protestors are obsessed with Trump. “They do these things: the Women’s March, BLM, the Musk stuff. The issues change, but the one thing that stays the same is Trump,” he stated. “They think this guy’s like crack cocaine.’

He continued, “They get these big bursts of energy every once in a while, but long term, this has been bad for their health. They’ve lost the culture, they’ve lost the media, they’ve lost two of the last three elections, they’ve lost all power in Washington, and they’ve lost their minds.”

Watters also claimed most of the people who attend these rallies “have no idea why they’re there,” though he added, “I mean, some of them do; my mom knew. But if you stick a mic in front of their face, they have no clue. They’re just kind of walking around.”

This isn’t Watters’ first time bringing up his mom on air. While Watters is a staunch Trump supporter, his parents, mom, Anne Purvis, a child psychologist, and father, Stephen Watters, a former middle school teacher, are both Democrats.

After Trump won the presidential election last November, Watters said on his primetime show that his mom hadn’t invited him to Thanksgiving.

“I’ll have you know that I was not invited to my mother’s house for Thanksgiving. Apparently, there wasn’t enough room,” he told his viewers. “She said it was a scheduling situation and then, at the last second, invited me to come over on Black Friday. I told her, ‘No thanks, I’ll be at Best Buy.”

In May 2024, Watters told The Five panel that his mom had been non-stop texting him about Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments.

“My mom is celebrating. She texted me that she was dancing after the verdict. Dancing. And then she kept all day sending me 34, 34, 34 felony counts,” Watters shared. “She’s a grandmother. She’s a grandmother! Get it together, Mom! Oh my God!”

Watters’ mom has even appeared on his show, including when he took over Tucker Carlson‘s 8 pm slot in July 2023. Anne called into the show to give her son some advice on his new gig.

“Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes. We do not want to lose you, and we want no lawsuits. Okay?” she said. “In keeping with the Hippocratic Oath, do no harm. We need you to be kind and respectful… Use your voice responsibility to promote conversation that maintains a narrative thread.”