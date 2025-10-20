‘Jeopardy!’: 5 Facts to Know About Champion Dargan Ware

Dargan Ware had a stunning win on Jeopardy! on October 17. Despite not knowing the Final Jeopardy answer, Ware went home with $26,200. He returns for game two on Monday against two new opponents.

Although you may think his long white beard may lead him to a career as a mall Santa Claus, Ware is actually a distinguished attorney and writer.

Here are five facts to know about Dargan Ware.

His main career is in law

Ware works at Davis & Norris, LLP, which is a law firm in Birmingham, Alabama. He joined the team in 2014, three years after it opened, according to his company bio. He got this job after serving as a clerk for Hon. L. Scott Coogler in the Northern District of Alabama. Ware is a licensed attorney in both Alabama and California.

He went to the University of Alabama School of Law, where he graduated summa cum laude in 2013. Ware was also an Articles Editor on The Alabama Law Review and a brief writer for the Jessup International Law Moot Court Team. He also revealed on the game show that he is the president of the Alabama State Poetry Society.

Ware writes poetry and more

On Jeopardy!, Ware introduced himself as an attorney and writer. He has written novels, but also poetry. Ware has had poetry published on The Wild Word, All Poetry, and more. He has also written two books — Old Soldiers Never Die (2021) and The Legend of Colgan Tooney (2019).

He is married with three step-children

Ware is married Kristi Brown Ware. He lives in Alabama with her and her 15-year-old triplets. They do not appear to have any biological children together. On Facebook, he shared that Kristi is the administrator of the Twilight Program at Tarrant City Schools.

Fans are divided over his beard

Jeopardy! fans are divided over his long white beard. In the Facebook group, Jeopardy! Fan Group, one person posted, “Get rid of the beard!”

“He looks like Santa Claus,” another replied.

“I agree about that beard. But I did my best to look past it since he was such an impressive contestant,” another said.

However, others had different reactions. “I like the beard. He’s smart and not arrogant like others,” one said.

“He was brilliant! Who cares about a beard!?!?!! Grow up!!!” a Facebook user said.

“Why? It’s awesome. And he looks phenomenal to boot,” one last fan said.

Ware used to be a trucker

According to his bio on The Wild Word, Ware used to be a trucker. “A friend once described him as a ‘high-functioning drifter’ and he has been unable to come up with a better description,” it read. He was an over-the-road truck driver until he decided to go to law school at 35 years old.

