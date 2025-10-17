‘Wheel of Fortune’: Mom-of-Three Loses Car as Fans Say Puzzle ‘Stumped’ Them

A Wheel of Fortune contestant, who is a mom of three, lost out on taking home a car after she didn’t solve the Bonus Round puzzle. Fans said the puzzle “stumped” them after the game show contestant only got one additional letter.

Kelly Amodio, from Waxhaw, North Carolina, played against David Spellings, from Memphis, Tennessee, and Reese Beckett, from Mansfield, Texas, on October 16. Amodio used to go to a female neighbor’s house, who would play gin rummy, loved spaghetti, and watch Wheel of Fortune.

Spellings, a Tennessee sports fan, solved the first toss-up. Amodio solved the second one very quickly. During the first puzzle, she landed on the $10,000 St. Pete-Clearwater wedge, but had to give it up when she landed on “Bankrupt.” Spellings solved the puzzle “Binge-Watching Reality Shows” for $4,150.

He also solved “Unforgettable Theme Parks,” giving him a Wild Card and $6,150. Amodio took the lead when she solved the Prize Puzzle, which was “Wearing Shades & Catching Waves.” She won a trip to St. Pete-Clearwater, which gave her a total of $23,230.

Amodio solved two of the three triple toss-ups for $4,000. Spellings solved the last one for $2,000. For the final puzzle in “What Time Is It?,” Amodio solved “Without a Second to Spare,” giving her a final total of $33,830.

Spelling took home $8,150. Beckett, a woman who was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and given five years to live, didn’t win any money, so Wheel of Fortune gave her $1,000.

Amodio chose “What Are You Doing?” for the Bonus Round puzzle. She brought her husband, Troy, and their three daughters with her to cheer her on.

After Wheel of Fortune gave her “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Amodio chose “C,M,P, and A.” Her puzzle then looked like “_ _ _ _N_ T_ T_E _ _ _ _CE.”

“That’s all you’re going to give us, Vanna?” Ryan Seacrest asked after only one additional letter had popped up. Vanna White shrugged, and the crowd laughed.

“Walking to the Place,” “Walking to the…. I have no idea,” Amodio said.

“Yeah, this is going to be a hard one to get to without a ‘B’ or some of these other letters,” Seacrest said.”I don’t think you were going that direction with it.” The puzzle was revealed to be “Biking to the Office.” Amodio lost out on taking home a Mini Cooper.

“I was stumped on this,” a YouTube user wrote.

“Without guessing the right letters, this was a super tough puzzle,” said another.

“I have never heard about biking to the office,” a third added.

