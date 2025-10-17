‘MSNBC’ Shake-Up Continues Ahead of MS NOW Rebranding

Changes continue to happen at MSNBC as the network officially entered its new era earlier this month, beginning its split from NBC News as it prepares to rebrand as MS Now under a separate company, Versant.

According to AdWeek, the latest shake-up sees NBC News correspondent Maya Eaglin moving over to MSNBC as an on-air reporter. The 28-year-old is known for co-hosting the Gen-Z-focused social news show, Stay Tuned, which has over 10 million subscribers across social media.

Eaglin, who was listed as one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 earlier this year, has delivered news reports across various NBC News programs, including Nightly News, Today, and NBC News Now.

The latest hiring comes as MSNBC stopped relying on NBC News correspondents and crews for its domestic and international coverage earlier this month (except for D.C.-based coverage, which continues to be shared until October 19).

MSNBC and NBC have been partnered for years, with both news organizations sharing resources and staff. However, last year, Comcast announced it would be spinning off its cable networks into a new company, Versant. Alongside MSNBC, Versant will be the home for CNBC, USA Network, Oxygen, E!, SYFY, and the Golf Channel.

It was announced back in August that MSNBC would be changing its name to My Source News Opinion World, or MS NOW, in an effort to further separate it from the NBC brand. This includes a logo change, with MSNBC losing the iconic Peacock logo. MS Now will officially launch on November 14, 2025.

In addition to Eaglin, the network has hired former Spectrum News NY1 correspondent Kevin Frey, who will serve as MS Now’s Congress reporter. NBC News’ Fallon Gallagher will also move over to MS Now as legal affairs reporter/producer. Meanwhile, former CBS News Boston reporter Laura Haefeli and People staff writer Jillian Frankel will serve in reporter/producer roles.

The new hires will join several NBC reporters who have already been announced as moving over to MS Now, including Ken Dilanian and Ryan Reilly, White House correspondent Vaughn Hillyard, national correspondent Jacob Soboroff, Internet reporter Brandy Zadrozny, and more.