Sam Claflin, Riley Keough, and author Taylor Jenkins Reid have discussed a possible second season of Daisy Jones & The Six as recently as March 2025, Claflin revealed to TV Insider on October 14. The actor also revealed that Stevie Nicks herself has said she wants to be involved in Daisy Jones & The Six Season 2, should it ever be made. Fleetwood Mac’s iconic Rumours album was one of the inspirations for Reid’s book. Lindsey Buckingham and Nicks’ tumultuous relationship influenced the dynamic between Billy Dunne and Daisy Jones, played by Claflin and Keough in the series.

Daisy Jones & The Six premiered on Prime Video in 2023. Set in the 1970s, the series chronicled the fictional titular band’s rise to fame. Then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field in 1977, they called it quits. Decades later, the band members all agreed to reveal the truth about what happened in a documentary.

Claflin was in the TV Insider studio to discuss his upcoming series, Harlan Coben‘s Lazarus, and TV Insider asked if there was any chance of a Daisy Jones reunion of any kind, be it a second season, a movie, or even just concerts like they had planned to stage in the past. The cast was preparing to perform in character at the MTV Movie & TV Awards before the writers’ strike halted their plans indefinitely, Claflin told us in the video interview above. Two years later, Claflin and his costar are still thinking about getting the band back together.

“I, in March, went to go and support Riley doing promo for her book [From Here to the Great Unknown], and Taylor was hosting the event. I didn’t know that they were doing it. I sort of found out from some stranger in the street in LA and decided to invite myself,” he said with a laugh. “When I arrived, the three of us, me, Taylor, and Riley, were just going, ‘Why are we not doing a second season?’ Apparently, at that time, there was a resurgence in this excitement around the project, and we started putting ideas together to try and come up with a Season 2. We were talking about potentially doing a film and talking about potentially doing one long episode, like a Christmas special.”

“It’s not up to me, it’s not up to even them, unfortunately,” he added. “It’s up to the powers that be. I think if enough people were screaming from the rooftop demanding a second season, maybe it would happen. But yeah, I don’t make the decisions.”

The Hunger Games alum noted during the interview that “Amazon [is] sat behind us,” referring to the streamer’s reps who were on site with him. “If they wanted to make it happen and wanted to throw all the money at it in the world, then I’m sure we could make something happen,” he said. “But I think the desire is there, knowing the guys and knowing how much fun we had making it and how much fun we had singing the songs and playing. I know that there is a desire there.”

TV Insider mentioned that the September 2025 reissue of the Buckingham Nicks album gives Daisy Jones a great setup for a return. Claflin lit up at the mention.

“This is it!” he said. “Stevie Nicks has said that she wants to be involved if there was a Season 2, so it’s like, well, come on! It’s on a plate ripe for the taking.”

He pointed out that several of the cast members are parents now, which adds to their already busy schedules for their acting careers. If they were full-time musicians, he said, it would be easier to get everyone back together. But that doesn’t mean they don’t want to. Watch the full video above to get more Daisy Jones tidbits.

Daisy Jones & The Six, Season 1, Prime Video