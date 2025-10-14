Scott Wolf Posts Birthday Tribute to Estranged Wife Kelley Wolf as She Reportedly Enters Treatment

On Instagram, Scott Wolf shared a photo of his estranged wife, Kelley, smiling softly at the camera, captioned simply, “Happy birthday to you.”

At first glance, the post appeared to be a sweet gesture from a devoted husband, but beneath the surface lies a far more troubling story.

According to People, the Real World: New Orleans alum was transferred earlier today from a Utah-based mental health hospital to another rehabilitation and psychiatric facility. The move comes as part of a court-ordered 60-day involuntary psychiatric hold issued in late September, with Kelley now set to complete the remainder of that hold at the new location.

According to the outlet, Kelley was first admitted to the hospital on September 21, following threats allegedly made toward herself and her estranged husband during their divorce proceedings. “She is currently being held against her will as she was deemed a danger to herself and others,” a source told the publication.

This development follows accusations made last August, when Kelley accused Scott of abuse. In response, Scott called her claims “completely baseless and incredibly dangerous.”

In a statement to the press at the time, Scott said: “I am now choosing to come forward and share that she has described to me her plans to ‘make claims’ about me, although she also admitted, ‘I do not believe they’re true,’ in order to gain an advantage in what she sees as a ‘battle’ in court, and in the court of public opinion. In order to protect my kids, I am providing the text messages she sent to me where she describes this plan, so there are no questions about her intentions, or the malicious intent behind her false allegations made and/or planned for the future.”

Fans took to the comments section of Instagram to share their thoughts on the developments.

“I think it’s pretty sick that you put a restraining order on her. She’s not allowed to post about you or her kids on social media. [You’re] going through a horrible divorce. Yet you have chosen to wish her a happy birthday on Instagram after you has her arrested. I’m beginning to believe what she has been saying all along is true,” wrote one Instagram user.

“He has her locked up and medicated involuntarily….. praying for you, girl,” posted another.

“No one has any right to judge what Scott decides to do. This is his family and Scott has a big heart. I pray for Kelley and the family. I was once married to someone who struggled with his mental health. He sadly took his life a few years ago, and while I can’t bring him back, I can send love and compassion to others who are struggling with their mental health and hope they get the help they may need,” explained a poster.