Two months after his estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, accused him of abuse, Scott Wolf has broken his silence about her allegations, calling them “completely baseless and incredibly dangerous.”

In a statement to People, the Party of Five actor said that though he’s hoping to keep as much of this divorce saga private, his priority is the well-being of his children with Kelley. The estranged couple’s children are Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11.

Scott added: “There are some significant challenges that are making our situation incredibly difficult and contentious, and it is tragic for all involved,” he continued. “I was informed of some deeply disturbing and entirely false allegations that were made about me by my estranged wife.”

People reports it has reviewed text messages in which Kelley appears to tell Scott she planned to “make claims” against him, “such as psychological abuse, child abuse, child endangerment, [and] stealing with passports.” The magazine also reports Kelley made several of those claims in a 911 call on July 26.

In his statement, Scott said, “I am now choosing to come forward and share that she has described to me her plans to ‘make claims’ about me, although she also admitted, ‘I do not believe they’re true,’ in order to gain an advantage in what she sees as a ‘battle’ in court, and in the court of public opinion. In order to protect my kids, I am providing the text messages she sent to me where she describes this plan, so there are no questions about her intentions, or the malicious intent behind her false allegations made and/or planned for the future.”

He concluded, “Although her claims are completely baseless and incredibly dangerous, the worst part is that they are traumatic for our children. I hope that anyone who might speak publicly or report on such things, will consider this before spreading any further information from a clearly unreliable and completely compromised source.”

When reached for comment by People, Kelley said, “I will be very clear when I say this: I don’t believe that Scott would [abuse our children]. I’ve lost my career, my reputation, my children, my integrity, my honor, my devotion to my marriage. As a parent, I have literally lost everything except my life. I’ve done everything strategic, and I’m hopeful for my children.”

Scott married Kelley, an alum of The Real World and The Challenge, in 2004. They announced their split on June 10, and Kelley was detained by police in Utah County, Utah, three days later, after making “concerning” comments to her father and other individuals, per People. Between that date and July 6, Kelley was placed under two involuntary psychiatric holds.

Scott was also granted a temporary restraining order against Kelley in June. However, that order was later dismissed, and the former couple reached a temporary agreement regarding custody in July, the magazine added.