D’Angelo Dies: Grammy-Winning Neo-Soul Icon Was 51

Grammy-winning R&B and soul singer D’Angelo has died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 51. The Brown Sugar singer is considered one of the pioneers of the neo-soul genre.

D’Angelo died of complications from pancreatic cancer on the morning of Tuesday, October 14, in New York City, TMZ reports. The news was shared by sources close to the musician’s family and his former manager, Kedar Massenberg.

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life…After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14, 2025,” his family said in a statement to Variety. “We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time, but invite you all [to] join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

D’Angelo’s ex and the mother of his first child, R&B singer Angie Stone, died in a car accident in March of this year at the age of 63. Their son is Michael D’Angelo Archer II. He performs under the stage name Swayvo Twain.

D’Angelo only released three studio albums in his career, but they were standouts. The first was Brown Sugar in 1995, followed by Voodoo in 2000 and Black Messiah with the Vanguard in 2014. Brown Sugar helped define the neo-soul genre and stayed on the Billboard 200 chart for 65 weeks after its release. “Lady,” “Cruisin’,” and the titular “Brown Sugar” were some of the album’s biggest hits. The album is lauded for its combination of R&B styles of the ’60s and ’70s with modern hip-hop influences. Artists such as Maxwell and Erykah Badu followed in his footsteps with this new style.

The multi-hyphenate artist is featured on Lauryn Hill‘s iconic 1998 debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. He sings and plays electric piano on the song “Nothing Even Matters.”

D’Angelo worked with Questlove on Brown Sugar‘s follow-up album, Voodoo, which is still considered one of the most influential R&B albums of all time. “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” from Voodoo was one of his biggest hits, and its music video turned him into a sex symbol.

His third and final studio album, Black Messiah, wouldn’t come out until 2014, but he also released EPs, live albums, and compilations.

The singer was nominated for 14 Grammys in his career and won four. Black Messiah won Best R&B Album, with “Really Love” winning Best R&B song, in 2016. Voodoo won Best R&B album in 2001, with “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” winning Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. Brown Sugar was nominated for four Grammys, but didn’t win any.

D’Angelo never married, but his relationship with Stone influenced Brown Sugar, and he helped produce her hit album Black Diamond (1999). Their son, Michael, was born in 1998. D’Angelo had two more children: a daughter, Imani Archer, born in 1999, and a son, Morocco Archer, born in 2010.