Hulu’s long-awaited adaptation of The Murdaugh Murders Podcast, called Murdaugh: Death in the Family, is almost here, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at the action ahead.

In this new clip from the series’ first episode, Alex Murdaugh (portrayed by Jason Clarke) delivers an impassioned speech to a jury. Only, it’s not in his murder trial testimony that would become infamous; instead, it’s a moment from a somewhat sunnier part in his life when he was still a trial lawyer arguing for his clients (albeit, ones he’d later admit to ripping off).

Knowing what we do about Murdaugh’s incriminating activities, his words have an unsettling impact.

“Ya’ll know me. I’m an honest man. What we’re after — what I’m after — to be blunt, is money,” he says in the clip. “Oh, yeah. $1.1 million of it, specifically. That’s some nice change there, right? I mean, I certainly think so.”

“But let me ask you: Is there a price to what we can put on what Mr. Alvarez has lost?” he continues, pointing to his wheelchair-bound client (who represents those the real Murdaugh defrauded and was sentenced to 40 years in prison for). “He ain’t never gonna go for a walk on the beach again. He won’t feel the sand beneath his toes. He ain’t ever going to be able to dance with his baby girl Rosa if she finally gets married one day. That’s all gone. It’s gone forever.”

The statement continues to an especially ironic climax when he says, “Now, when you and me, we see a red light, we stop, those being the rules and all. But I mean, that driver who worked for the defendants, he decides, ‘Well, hell, those rules don’t apply to me.’ He runs that red light, and boom, T-boned Mr. Alvarez, and here we are.”

“My daddy has this old saying. ‘Son,’ he says, ‘Just ’cause you don’t want to pay a bill, doesn’t mean it ain’t due,'” Murdaugh concludes.

Murdaugh: Death in the Family is an eight-episode dramatization of the true crimes of the real-life Murdaugh, who was convicted of multiple financial misdeeds as well as the murders of his wife, Maggie (portrayed in the series by Patricia Arquette), and youngest son, Paul (Johnny Berchtold). The series chronicles the events leading up to and following the murders, including Paul’s deadly boat wreck and subsequent court cases and the aftermath of Paul and Maggie’s murders.

The all-star cast also includes J. Smith-Cameron, Brittany Snow, Will Harrison, Noah Emmerich, Tommy Dewey, Gerald McRaney, Jim O’Heir, Mark Pellegrino, Patch Darragh, and more.

The series premieres with its first three episodes on Wednesday, October 15, on Hulu, with new episodes arriving to the streamer weekly after that until the finale drops on November 19.

Murdaugh: Death in the Family, Series Premiere, Wednesday, October 15, Hulu