‘Chicago Med’s Torrey DeVitto Teases How Natalie & Will Handle Owen Being Shot: ‘It’s Pretty Dire’

For Torrey DeVitto, it was “so bizarre” to see how Natalie’s son Owen reappeared on Chicago Med in its 200th episode: running in ahead of Will (Nick Gehlfuss) to tell those inside of a kid who was diaphoretic.

“I was like, ‘Wait, what? That much time has gone by? You’ve got to be kidding me,'” she says with a laugh. “It was definitely a shocker for me. I thought he was still going to be little, and then once I put two and two together I was like, ‘Oh my god, he’s not little.’ Yeah, it’s crazy how much time just goes by so fast.”

Not only is Owen not little anymore, he’s now a patient in the same hospital in which he was born. A woman showed up to collect the drug bags that the aforementioned kid Will carried in had in him, and as she was leaving, all we heard was a gunshot before learning it was Owen who was shot. That brings DeVitto’s Natalie back to Chicago from Seattle in the Wednesday, October 15, episode. In addition to scenes with old friends like Charles (Oliver Platt) and Sharon (S. Epatha Merkerson), expect Natalie to interact quite a bit with Asher (Jessy Schram) and Archer (Steven Weber).

Below Torrey DeVitto talks about returning, previews Natalie’s struggle, and discusses the future for Natalie and Will.

Welcome back! How was it stepping back onto the set and working with some familiar faces again, especially Nick?

Torrey DeVitto: It was amazing. I mean, as soon as I heard that Nick was a yes, I was like, “You don’t have to say anymore to me. I’ll be there.” I love working with Nick.

Heading into your return based on what Will says, things were going great between Will and Natalie. But now Owen’s been shot, while with Will, away from Natalie. So how is Natalie going to handle that and how does that affect her and Will’s relationship? Even just like heat of the moment stuff.

I feel like sometimes there’s this weird in-between even when you’re close with the person you’re with when you have a kid that isn’t theirs, but you’re in a relationship together. Being a stepparent is so challenging and I feel like it’s challenging for all three people, even if it’s a beautiful relationship. It comes with moments that are hard to navigate. So, I think you’re definitely going to see that where it’s like, Natalie is definitely a mama bear when it comes to Owen and Will is there, but it’s like you’re going to see them struggle with that biological and non-biological parenting situation. And I do think the show really kind of showcased it beautifully. So I hope people enjoy it and maybe even some people can relate to it.

These two aren’t strangers to conflict. Is it reminiscent of how it used to be, or is there a different layer because of where they are in their relationship now?

I’d say it’s definitely a different layer, for sure, because I just think where they’re at in their relationship now, they’re solidified, they’re together. They have more time together under their belts without it being so tumultuous like it used to be. So I think that there is that stability there, but this is a huge event. So how they handle this I think is very important.

It looks like Charles meets Natalie at the airport and it feels like if anyone can be a calming presence, it’s him. But can anyone be that for her in this moment?

No, probably not, but I do think you’re right. I think Dr. Charles provides it as much as anybody possibly could.

How bad is it for Owen and what can you tease about what needs to be done to help him?

I would say it’s pretty dire, and I would definitely say that Natalie will do whatever it takes to make sure her son is OK to save his life. So yeah, I think it’s going to be, in Med fashion, pretty extreme, which is why people love the show, I think. [Laughs]

Does Natalie even have a moment to process that she’s back at Gaffney surrounded by familiar faces?

No, I don’t think so. Maybe off camera at the end that we don’t see. We can assume, but yeah, no, I don’t think so.

What can you say about her interactions with Sharon and Charles?

I think the interactions you’ll see are really beautiful because it shows that there’s a lot of history there and I think everybody does the best to rally around her and kind of support her in this time.

When Natalie and Will tried to get married in the past it didn’t go so well, to put it lightly. Where are their heads when it comes to that now? It feels like what’s more important is a level of commitment that we do get a sense there is?

Right, it did not go well. I think that they have so much history. They’re one of those couples that are like, “We’re together. We almost forgot about that piece.” But I think I could see them getting married in the future. I don’t think they would stay not married forever, let’s put it that way.

But they’re in a better place for that now than they were in the past?

Oh, absolutely. A much better place.

Do you think they needed to get away from Chicago?

I think so. I think there was so much history, there’s so much trauma there, so much had happened that I’m sure being in Seattle was definitely good for them and good for their relationship to just get a fresh start and be outside of the place that was so triggering for the two of them.

