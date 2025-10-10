The stars of Cross descended on TV Insider’s studio for New York Comic-Con to shed some light on what fans can expect from the second season of the crime thriller.

The series, which returns for Season 2’s premiere on February 11, 2026, will see the title detective engage in another killer investigation — this time, “in pursuit of a ruthless vigilante who is hunting down corrupt billionaire magnates,” per the logline.

So what does that mean for all of our returning favorites and the new characters coming in? Well, we challenged the cast to identify the song titles that best aligned with their counterparts’ journeys this time around, and the answers might offer some serious clues.

For Aldis Hodges, who plays Alex Cross, the journey is one of survival, as he chose “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor as his Season 2 anthem. Samantha Walkes, who plays Cross’ love interest Elle Monteiro, then pointed to Nina Simone‘s “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” as the melody that best matches the moment. Also, Alona Tal, who plays Kayla Craig, chose Noga Egez’s “Vandalist,” and Isaiah Mustafa, who plays his best friend and partner-in-arms John Sampson, selected Angie Stone‘s “I Wish I Didn’t Miss You.” As for the newcomers, well, Wes Chatham, who plays Donnie, selected Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s “Simple Man” as his character’s anthem, while Matthew Lillard, who plays Lance, went in the exact opposite direction with Billy Joel‘s “Uptown Girl.” What does it all mean?!

Additionally, show boss Ben Watkins was challenged by his series lead to pick out the song that best describes the season as a whole, and he had an answer all lined up.

“It’s funny because I write with a playlist, and so every now and then, one song will emerge, and it kind of puts me in the mood of what I’m thinking for the whole season, thematically, and this one actually landed pretty dead on,” he teased. Watch the full video above to find out what the song is, and let us know what you think these clues tell us about Cross Season 2 in the comments below!

Cross, Season 2 premiere, February 11, 2026, Prime Video