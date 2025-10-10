Did Brooks Nader Shade Ex-Boyfriend Gleb Savchenko’s ‘DWTS’ Elimination?

Brooks Nader seemingly celebrated her ex-boyfriend Gleb Savchenko‘s recent Dancing With the Stars elimination.

Savchenko and his partner, Hilaria Baldwin, were shockingly sent home during the ABC competition series’ Tuesday, October 7, episode. One day later, Nader shared a TikTok video many fans believe is a dig at the pro dancer.

“Christmas in October 🎄,” Brooks captioned her Wednesday, October 8, TikTok upload. In the clip, she and her sister Grace Ann Nader appeared to mimic a ballroom-style dance as John Lennon‘s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” plays.

Brooks went on to like several fan comments suggesting the post was a dig at Savchenko’s DWTS elimination. “America has never been so unified,” one of the comments read. Another person added, “War is over. You always win.”

“You wrong for this and I’m living for it!” another of Brooks’ liked comments stated. A different comment read, “Legit only even know glebs name because of you.”

One person suggested, “Now time to rewatch love thy Nader to celebrate✨.”

Brooks and Savchenko sparked a romance while competing on DWTS Season 33, which premiered in September 2024. Less than two weeks after they were eliminated, news broke in October 2024 that the pair had split. They reconnected not long after and dated for several months before officially calling it quits in April.

Brooks went on to accuse Savchenko of cheating on her family’s reality show, Love Thy Nader, which premiered in August. Savchenko, for his part, denied the infidelity accusations, and later alleged in a since-deleted TikTok that the rumors played a part in him not returning for DWTS Season 34.

However, Savchenko did ultimately return as a pro for the show’s current season, which premiered last month. Despite landing near the top or middle of the leaderboard throughout the season, Savchenko and Baldwin became the fourth couple of the season to be sent home on Tuesday.

“I feel like we’ve introduced ballroom [on] another level to the audience of Dancing with the Stars,” Savchenko exclusively told TV Insider after the episode. “I don’t think people had seen me dance Samba [which I did last week] on that level since my competition days. Sure, it’s fun and entertaining, but I’m glad that people were commenting on social that that was a real Samba we did. There was very positive feedback on that. We’d done a great job.”

Savchenko also teased that he’s hoping to make the transition from dancing to acting. “I have a great team around me,” he shared. “I’m working on [losing] my Russian accent. Hopefully, I’ll hit the soap opera [world] and be the next Sofía Vergara but in a male, Russian body!”

