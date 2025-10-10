‘The View’ Feud Explodes: Tearful Elisabeth Hasselbeck Begs Rosie O’Donnell to ‘Stop Lying’

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Elisabeth Hasselbeck got teary-eyed on Thursday (October 9) as she responded to her former The View co-host Rosie O’Donnell after the pair’s 2007 feud was reignited earlier this week.

O’Donnell recently appeared on the Australian radio show Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel, where she said she believed her “split-screen” spat about the Iraq War with Hasselbeck in a 2007 episode of The View was a “setup” by producers and called out the conservative commentator for not having her back.

Hasselbeck fired back on Thursday in a series of Instagram Stories, per Entertainment Weekly, which have since expired. In the videos, the Survivor alum said she is friends with many people who disagree with her politics, including fellow View star Whoopi Goldberg, whom she said she still texts regularly and has a deep love for.

“It’s not possible with someone like Rosie O’Donnell, who time and time again wants to spread lies and hate,” Hasselbeck said, per EW, claiming that she’s “tried to call” O’Donnell in the past to discuss their feud that ultimately led to the comedian exiting The View in 2007.

The argument erupted after Hasselbeck went on Fox News and was asked about O’Donnell “implying that American troops were terrorists as a result of Iraqi deaths in the Iraq War,” as Hasselbeck put it. “I did not defend her comments there,” Hasselbeck said, noting how the next day at The View, O’Donnell “made my entire morning miserable, fit-throwing, and then we got to the set and she went off.”

Hasselbeck, who was “very pregnant” at the time, said that O’Donnell “lost it and threw me into early contractions,” and claimed that “ABC made me call [O’Donnell] and apologize.”

In a later post, Hasselbeck said she is willing to talk about the issue with O’Donnell face-to-face. “If you want to get together and talk, let’s do it, come over and swim in my pool, come take a couple laps, come back to America and enjoy your nation. We can have open free dialogues about what we disagree on. I’ll make you dinner. What do you want to stop the bullying?”

She continued, “In the meantime, and even maybe if you don’t stop, I still forgive you and it can just be so much more free, Rosie, if you can just stop. Stop the madness, stop the lying, and just be free.”

O’Donnell has yet to respond to Hasselbeck’s latest comments.