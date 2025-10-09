Victoria Beckham Makes Rare Comments About Her Eating Disorder in Netflix Documentary

Avery Thompson
Comments
Victoria Beckham in the Netflix documentary series
Netflix

Victoria Beckham

 More

Victoria Beckham doesn’t shy away from the difficult parts of her life in the brand-new Victoria Beckham documentary series, which premiered on October 9 on Netflix. She opens up about the eating disorder she dealt with for years while under the scrutiny of the public eye.

“I was controlling [my weight] in an incredibly unhealthy way,” Victoria says in the three-party documentary. “When you have an eating disorder, you become very good at lying. And I was never honest about it with my parents. I never talked about it publicly. It really affects you when you’re being told constantly you’re not good enough. And I suppose that’s been with me my whole life.”

Victoria’s husband, David Beckham, recalls a shift in her behavior because of the relentless criticism. “My Victoria, that I knew, sits at home in a tracksuit, smiling, laughing, having a glass of wine. That started to go purely because the criticism she was getting,” he admits in the documentary.

“I was weighed on national television when Brooklyn [Beckham] was six months old,” Victoria remembers. “We laugh about it, we joked about it…But I was really, really young, and that hurts.”

'Victoria Beckham' Trailer Shows Journey From Spice Girl to Fashion Mogul
Related

'Victoria Beckham' Trailer Shows Journey From Spice Girl to Fashion Mogul

David acknowledges that “people felt it was okay to criticize a woman for her weight, for what she’s doing, for what she’s wearing. There were a lot of things happening on TV then that won’t happen now, that can’t happen now.”

The barrage of comments about the Spice Girls star’s weight caused her to doubt herself and her body. “I didn’t know what I saw when I looked in the mirror. You lose all sense of reality. I was just very critical of myself. I didn’t like what I saw,” she admits.

If you or someone you know has an eating disorder, contact the National Eating Disorders Association at 1-800-931-2237 or text NEDA to 741-741.

Victoria Beckham, Streaming Now, Netflix

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Drew Carey
1
‘The Price Is Right’ Under Fire for Giving Away ‘Fake’ Prize on Show
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: (L-R) Ryan Murphy, winner of the Carol Burnett Award, and Evan Peters, winner of the Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for
2
‘The Beauty’ TV Show: FX’s New Ryan Murphy Sci-Fi Drama, Explained
Leann Rimes
3
LeAnn Rimes Shares Health Update Months After Her Teeth Fell Out While Singing
Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead — 'Chicago Med' Season 11 Episode 2
4
[Spoiler] Is Shot During Will’s Return to ‘Chicago Med’ — Who Else Is Back?
Carrie Ann Inaba, Alfonso Ribeiro, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, and Bruno Tonioli on Season 34, Episode 4, of ABC's 'Dancing With the Stars,' October 7, 2025.
5
‘DWTS’ Eliminations Explained After Hilaria Baldwin & More Shocking Exits