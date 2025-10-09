The entire Beckham family was in attendance at the October 8 premiere of the Victoria Beckham Netflix documentary series in London — except for Posh and Becks’ oldest child, Brooklyn Beckham. Victoria Beckham‘s younger children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, supported their mother alongside her husband, David Beckham, at the event.

Over the last couple of years, rumors of a rift between Brooklyn and the rest of his family have intensified following surprising absences, social media silence, and other developments. Given the alleged drama, is Brooklyn even a part of the documentary series that focuses on his mother’s evolution from Spice Girl to a renowned fashion designer? Let’s break down the Brooklyn situation and the supposed feud.

Is Brooklyn Beckham in Victoria Beckham’s Netflix documentary?

Technically, yes, Brooklyn appears in the Netflix documentary, but it’s old video footage from when he was a baby. Those videos were incorporated into the docuseries as Victoria and David discussed the early years of their relationship. Their eldest son does not make a present-day appearance in his mother’s documentary.

Are Victoria Beckham’s other kids in her Netflix documentary?

Yes, Victoria’s younger three children all appear in the documentary. Harper, the youngest of Victoria and David’s brood, has the most screen time. Cruz stops by his mother’s fashion house to get fitted for her fashion show, and Romeo can be see in Paris at his mother’s show.

Did Brooklyn Beckham attend Victoria Beckham’s fashion show?

The entire Netflix documentary series revolves around Victoria preparing for her Paris fashion show, which took place on September 27, 2024. Brooklyn notably did not attend the show, nor did his wife, Nicola Peltz. Victoria and the rest of the family do not address Brooklyn’s absence at the event. Brooklyn was also missing from his mother’s 2025 Paris Fashion Week show.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the former Spice Girl did not discuss her alleged rift with Brooklyn. She also didn’t mention him by name. “Harper’s still 14, so she’s living at home. So is Cruz, who is 20. I see both of them every day. Romeo doesn’t live at home, so I see a little less of him,” she said about her kids.

What happened between Brooklyn and the other Beckhams?

Rumors have swirled for years about an alleged rift between Brooklyn and his family after his lavish 2022 Palm Beach wedding to Nicola, the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz. Speculation about a feud started after Nicola didn’t wear a wedding gown designed by her mother-in-law. She claimed the atelier couldn’t get the dress done in time. However, Nicola shut down rumors of a “feud” to The Sunday Times in October 2022.

Brooklyn, Nicola, and the rest of the family were seemingly all on good terms nearly two years after that. Rumors began percolating again when Brooklyn and Nicola didn’t attend Victoria’s fashion show in 2024. In February 2025, TMZ reported that Brooklyn and his younger brother, Romeo, were allegedly at odds over Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who previously dated Brooklyn. The outlet claimed the brothers were no longer on speaking terms.

Brooklyn and Nicola famously did not show up for David’s 50th birthday party in May 2025. The following month, the couple purchased a $16 million home in Los Angeles, and they renewed their wedding vows in August. The Beckham family was not in attendance, despite 200 guests being invited.

No one from the Beckham family has outright addressed the supposed family rift, but Brooklyn alluded to it in a September 2025 interview. When asked about how he deals with constant talk about his family and personal life, Brooklyn told Daily Mail, “There’s always going to be people saying negative things,but I have a very supportive wife.” He added, “Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we’re happy.”

