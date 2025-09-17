Victoria Beckham is giving fans an inside look at her life in and out of the spotlight in a brand-new Netflix special.

Beckham’s self-titled docuseries will document her journey from a shy kid to a Spice Girls superstar to a fashion mogul. The three-part project serves as a follow-up to her husband David Beckham‘s 2023 Netflix docuseries, Beckham, which followed his own personal and professional evolution.

Victoria Beckham comes from Nadia Hallgren, the director of Michelle Obama‘s 2020 documentary, Becoming, as well as producers Billie Shepherd, Sophie Todd, Nicola Howson, Julia Nottingham, Anders Christian Madsen, and Nadia Hallgren.

Spice up your life by scrolling down to learn everything we know about Victoria Beckham so far.

When does ‘Victoria Beckham’ premiere on Netflix?

All three episodes of the docuseries will be available to stream on Thursday, October 9.

What will ‘Victoria Beckham’ be about?

The show will give fans “a front row seat as Victoria prepares for the fashion show of her life, Netflix’s official description reads. “From the teenager who restyled her school uniform, to the Spice Girl who fought to be accepted by a notoriously demanding fashion industry, Victoria Beckham is the story of resilience, reinvention and self-discovery.”

Is there a trailer for ‘Victoria Beckham’?

The docuseries’ first trailer debuted on Wednesday, September 17. “People thought I was that miserable cow that never smiles,” Victoria states at the beginning of the teaser. “But I do. Don’t be shocked.”

Noting that performing was always her “dream,” Victoria recalled finding fashion as a “creative outlet” after the Spice Girls infamously disbanded in the early 2000s. However, her pop star status didn’t grant her easy entry into the fashion industry.

“People thought, ‘She was a pop star. She’s married to a footballer,” Victoria states. “Who does she think she is?’”

The show will follow Victoria as she preps for “the biggest fashion show” she’s ever done, as well as take a deep dive into her personal life, family, financial struggles, and relationship ups and downs.

“I want my kids and David to be proud of me,” Victoria says.”It’s taken so long to get to this point. I’m not gonna let it slip through my fingers again.”

The first trailer ends on a lighthearted note, with David telling his wife, “You could make a cheese and ham toasted sandwich and we’d be proud of you.” Victoria hilariously replies, “Let’s be honest. I couldn’t actually make a cheese sandwich very well.”

Which members of the Beckham family will appear in ‘Victoria Beckham’?

Based on the docuseries’ first trailer, several members of Victoria’s family will appear in the three-part show, including David and their kids Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14.

The first-look footage did not feature Victoria and David’s eldest child, son Brooklyn, 26, or his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham. The couple previously attended the premiere of Beckham in October 2023, prior to reports of an alleged rift between the pair and Victoria and David.

Victoria Beckham, Docuseries Premiere, Thursday, October 9, Netflix