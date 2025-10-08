Wanna See Something Really Scary? Shudder to Host the Hottest Horror Watch Parties in Town

Like your scares in a group setting? Want the chill but not the Netflix? Then Shudder‘s got you, boo.

The AMC-owned horror haven’s “Season of Screams” is rolling along with a lineup of Halloween-ready fare as bountiful as a Saw marathon body count, including an option to hang with like-minded fright fans.

Behold, the Shudder Watch Party! Scheduled for every Friday at 9/8c on ShudderTV (and Shudder‘s livestream channel on AMC+) during “Season of Screams,” there are double features, bingethons, an icon of the genre, Shudder originals… even an awards show.

Below is a rundown of the themed nights and titles on tap for the Watch Parties, which are sure to bring out some unsettling insights from viewers during the livestreams. Because if the hellscape that is social media has taught us anything, you never know who is on the other end of those comments. So beware!

October 10: “Found Frights Watch Party” – V/H/S/Halloween and Noroi: The Curse and October 17: “ Spotlight on Director David Moreau Triple Feature Watch Party” – OTHER, Mads and Them October 19: “ FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards Watch Party” October 24: “Joe Bob’s Splatterween Watch Party” (Titles TBA) October 30: “Hell House LLC Watch Party” – All five films, including the premiere of Hell House LLC: Lineage October 31: “Trick or Treat Watch Party” – Halloween (1978) and (1978) and Deadstream (2022) November 1: “Day of the Dead Watch Party” – Day of the Dead



Which of these lineups have you thinking it’s time to make a Friday-night date with Shudder?