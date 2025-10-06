Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings is revving up for its return to the Discovery Channel on October 6. Since fans last saw the show, the hit racing series is back with a few new changes for the 2025 season.

Season 6 kicks off with a qualifying race that sees more than three dozen drivers split into eight teams. Those who make the cut will advance to the field invitational, with every qualifier also earning a spot in the opening race. With a renewed focus on speed, the new season pushes the limits of the fastest no-prep cars in the sport.

However, fans from previous seasons will be quick to notice the absence of one key person from the franchise: drag racer Lizzy Musi. A respected racer and a beloved member of the Street Outlaws community, Musi died on June 27, 2024, after succumbing to cancer.

As the new season rolls out, scroll down to learn more about Musi’s passing and how she tragically died.

What was Lizzy Musi’s cause of death?

In April 2023, Musi revealed news of her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post: “Hey Everyone, I haven’t been able to have much time to post due to an unexpected life change. A few days ago, I have been diagnosed with triple negative stage 4 breast cancer that has moved to my lymph nodes to my liver.”

“I have a rough journey ahead of me. I appreciate everyone’s messages and calls. ”

Musi documented her journey through social media to raise awareness about the disease and to support others facing similar battles.

On June 27, 2024, Musi passed away at age 33 at her North Carolina home with her family by her side. Her father, legendary street racer Pat Musi, announced on Facebook:

“Surrounded by her Family, in the comfort of her own home, Lizzy was called to heaven at 11:25 pm tonight. Thank you for all the prayers and support throughout her battle. At this time, the family would like to have time to process, grief, and make arrangements in peace. We will give an update as soon as we have information to share.”

Musi’s death follows the heartbreaking loss of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America driver Ryan Fellows, who died after being involved in a car accident in August 2022. He was 41.

Before the loss of Fellows, Street Outlaws star Christopher “Kentucky” Ellis died in September 2020, when the mechanic was found dead at his home in Oklahoma City. He was 39.

What is Lizzy Musi’s legacy?

Musi broke barriers in drag racing, becoming the first woman to win in Pro Nitrous competition in PDRA’s inaugural season. And on Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, she became the first female driver to win an NPK event.

Over the course of her career, Musi scored multiple wins and final-round appearances, and she was among the all-time leaders in rounds won in NPK.

Her father is Pat Musi, a drag racing legend and established engine guru in the scene. Musi grew up in a racing environment, learning from her father’s work.

Was Lizzy Musi married?

No, Musi was not married, nor did she have children. However, at one point, she was in a long-term relationship with fellow Street Outlaws racer Kye Kelley, and the two were engaged. They broke up in 2023.

In her social media posts, Musi often wrote about her family, her dogs, and her “racing family,” describing them as her support system.

What does the absence of Lizzy Musi mean for Season 6 of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings?

The show’s producers have already indicated that the upcoming season will be dedicated to Lizzy Musi. Fans of the show can expect segments, tributes, and possibly a retrospective on her life and legacy during the course of the season.

In addition to the tribute, storylines that once centered on her family will likely shift to explore how they move forward in her memory.

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, Mondays at 8/7c, Discovery Channel; streaming on Hulu, HBO Max