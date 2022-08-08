‘Street Outlaws’ Star Ryan Fellows Dies at 41 Following Car Accident

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America star Ryan Fellows has died. The street racer and cast member of the Discovery series was killed in a car accident while filming the series. He was 41.

Fellows’ death was confirmed by the franchise’s official Twitter account. Their official statement reads, “The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.”

Fellows is survived by his wife Liz and two children, 18-year-old Josiah and 10-year-old Olivia. A Go-Fund Me page has been set up to support the family following the loss.

“Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road ‘warrior’ in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars and business in sales/advertising,” the page’s summary begins. “He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him. The only thing he loved more than these efforts and achievements were his family.”

Along with starring in Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, Fellows also appeared in other iterations of the franchise, including Street Outlaws: Memphis. See a clip of Fellows in Memphis, below.