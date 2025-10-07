A new season of Heartland — with something fun for fans — is coming to UP Faith & Family sooner than you might think.

Heartland Season 19 will premiere in the U.S. on UP Faith & Family on Thursday, November 6, TV Insider has learned exclusively. Episodes will debut on the streaming service weekly through Episode 5. Then, after a four-week break, episodes will resume on January 8. Watch the trailer above for a glimpse at the romance, conflict, and more in Season 19.

“Heartland fans in the U.S. have long asked for a shorter wait after the Canadian debut, and we’ve been working diligently behind the scenes to make that a reality. We’re excited to bring new episodes to our subscribers just a few weeks after they first air in Canada,” said Philip Manwaring, head of streaming, UP Entertainment, in a statement.

Heartland remains the longest running one-hour drama in Canadian television history. The official description for Season 19 reads as follows: “The Bartlett-Fleming family must risk everything to keep Heartland and those they love out of harm’s way. Amy [Amber Marshall] strikes a delicate balance between her commitment to a new relationship and always putting her daughter first. However, when her reputation as a horse trainer is called into question, she’s caught off guard, and Amy must fight to save her good name. Lou [Michelle Morgan] tries to refocus attention on her family — and not on work, but when a new adversary threatens the ranch, Lou is forced to make some difficult choices. Jack [Shaun Johnston] is the steadfast rancher he’s always been, but his patience is tested after he hires an unlikely new ranch hand. And when outside forces jeopardize Heartland, Amy, Jack, Lou, and the rest of the family must come together to build a stronger foundation for the future. Each holding fast to their values in the face of it all. Heartland strong.”

Furthermore, there will be a live, virtual viewing event on Tuesday, November 4, at 8/7c, on the UP Faith & Family app. With this Heartland Watch Party, fans can watch the premiere together.

Heartland is based on the bestselling series of books by Lauren Brooke. Michael Weinberg, Tom Cox, Jordy Randall, and Mark Haroun serve as executive producers along with co-executive producer Dean Bennett. The series is produced by Jess Maldaner. Season 19 is written by Mark Haroun, Ken Craw, Caitlin Fryers, Mika Collins, and Tanvi Bhatia. This season’s directors include Dean Bennett, Ken Filewych, Melanie Scrofano, Cazhhmere Downey, Michelle Morgan, and Jess Maldaner.

