Amazon Prime Video Does U-Turn Over Gunless James Bond Posters After Backlash

Sean Connery
James Bond may have a license to kill, but Amazon Prime Video seemed reluctant to highlight that fact, removing the character’s iconic Walther PPK pistol from a series of posters released to mark James Bond Day on October 5.

After the streamer released a series of posters commemorating each movie in the 007 franchise, fans noticed something missing, specifically the famous spy’s weapon. This included posters of Sean Connery’s Dr. No and Pierce Brosnan’s Goldeneye, in which the gun was literally airbrushed from the original image. Other images were cropped as to not show the firearm.

This led to backlash and mocking online, with many calling out the streamer and sharing their fears for the future of the Bond franchise under Amazon MGM Studios.

“They photoshopped all the guns out of the James Bond movie thumbnails. Just in case you still had hope for Amazon being in charge of the franchise,” wrote one X user.

“New poster art for the James Bond movies by Amazon, and as you can see with some of them, they used pics of Bond holding a gun but removed the gun (particularly Dr No, Octopussy and Goldeneye) …..what absolute wet wipes!” said another.

Rivals actor Rufus Jones noticed the new postes make it look like Connery and Brosnan are making an offensive hand gesture. “Amazon have removed the guns from their Bond posters, giving the tantalising impression that Sean Connery and Pierce Brosnan think you’re a wanker,” he quipped.

“Notice in these Amazon #JamesBond digital posters they’ve removed all the guns and given awkward poses? Welcome to a world where promoting James Bond 007 needs to be done without his sidearm,” another added.

“That’s ridiculous, we can already get a good idea of what direction the franchise will take in Amazon’s hands,” said one commenter.

“As if you needed any confirmation that Amazon is going to ruin what’s left of the Bond franchise…” another added.

Others had fun with the strange choice, with one fan writing, “Just being disarming, darling.”

Prime Video changed the posters over the weekend following the backlash. According to Deadline, the gunless artwork has been replaced by stills from the Ian Fleming spy movies. However, the shots still don’t show any with the character brandishing a firearm.




