‘Ice Road Truckers’: Todd Dewey Finds Himself Stranded & Rethinking Return

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Ice Road Truckers Season 12]

Coming off of the Ice Road Truckers Season 12 premiere last week, we found Todd Dewey still stranded. His brakes were completely locked. The October 8 episode of the returning History Channel reality series picked up where the veteran trucker was forced to sleep in his truck with ripped air lines needing repair. These lines needed to get reconnected or he wasn’t going anywhere. This ordeal got him contemplating why he decided to make another go under these wintery conditions. Adding insult to injury, Todd also cut his finger while working in the cold. Thanks to some serious MacGyvering he was able to jerry rig things enough to get him through the 650-mile journey and back to Muskie Creek headquarters.

Meanwhile on the dark dangerous road at Garden Hill we checked in with Lisa Kelly as she struggled to load her backhaul. It was a school bus that needed to head for repairs so schoolchildren had a safe vehicle to transport them. With this return trip, Lisa had the opportunity to double earnings if she could meet the deadline delivery. This would go a long way to help get her own truck going at home. This meant an 800-trek back to Muskie Creek. The particular job made her feel nostalgic as a former school driver herself. Early into the ride, she noticed there was no heat coming from the truck, which is not good in these frigid temperatures that dip to dangerous conditions at night. The windows also fogged up and impeded her ability to see.

Lisa, ever resourceful, used a torch to heat up the windows a bit. The goal was to keep enough heat so she doesn’t die. That became a priority when it was 40 below. She concluded the blower motor was out and checked on the fuse. The trucker called for help. Scott “Scooter” Yuill picked up the transmission and offered to meet up with her. It was nice to see a familiar face, but that didn’t change the fact Scott’s second opinion was Lisa was indeed “f*cked.” Lisa bundled up best she could while sleeping in her truck. There is no glamorous life of a trucker, even for the “Ice Queen.” She was able to thaw out meeting with Scott for breakfast. They decided on a $100 bet between them for who does the most miles this season. Lisa then continued her grueling travels and made the final push to Muskie Creek. She needed to get warm and have the heat fixed on he truck ASAP to get back in the driver’s seat.

Scott had to make up for lost time on his own 800-mile trip to Red Sucker Lake. His wide load was delayed, but there was no room for error. He was able to get past the narrow bridge and an especially bumpy stretch that put his skills to the test. Scott felt the spiritual support of the prior driver who died two years prior. It was about making him proud and living up to his legacy. Once he made the destination, the offload was not easy. The machinery edged off his trailer. Thankfully, everything worked out. He left the folks there tobacco as a thank you and appreciation for their hospitality.

Shaun Harris and his sons Riley and Zach teamed up on an urgent recovery mission. For Riley, 21, and Zach, 31, the convoy job was their first big test. The plan was Shaun would pilot with the other two following in their rigs. They needed to venture 600 miles to Stony Rapids to deliver an excavator to a remote community. Before leaving the starting line, they blew an airbag on one of the trucks. Without a replacement, Shaun was on the hunt to find one and get back on track. The family got going until Zach, who was acting a bit cocky, hit a snag and found himself stuck on the shoulder of the road. Riley backed up to give him a tug. This was a humbling experience for Zach to have his little brother help him.

