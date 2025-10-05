Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez has been arrested following a stabbing in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, October 4.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Saturday evening that they had arrested the former NFL star on allegations of battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication, which are misdemeanors.

Earlier on Saturday, the IMPD said it was investigating a physical disturbance from 12:30 a.m. that morning that involved two adult males, one of whom suffered lacerations and the other “sustaining injuries consistent with stab wounds.”

Sanchez was the one stabbed, according to The Indianapolis Star, and the incident was a confrontation with a truck driver outside an Indianapolis hotel, according to court documents cited by The New York Times.

Amid that investigation and in consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the Indianapolis police arrested Sanchez for his alleged role in the incident. At the time of the arrest, Sanchez was still in the hospital and had not been booked into a detention center, the IMPD added.

Before the ex-athlete’s arrest, Fox Sports released a statement reading, “Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition. We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

Sanchez joined Fox Sports in 2021, following a 10-year run in the National Football League, according to his corporate bio. The former USC quarterback was drafted by the New York Jets as the fifth overall pick in 2009, and he was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team later that year. During his time with the Jets, Sanchez set team records for most postseason victories by a quarterback with four, longest touchdown pass in a playoff game with an 80-yard pass in 2009, and most game-winning drives in a single season with six in 2010. He also led the Jets to consecutive AFC Championship Games in his first two seasons with the team.

After a season-ending injury in 2013, Sanchez played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Football Team. He retired in 2019 and served as a commentator for ABC and ESPN for two years before moving to Fox.

Sanchez also competed on The Masked Singer in 2020, performing in the Baby Alien costume in the show’s fourth season.