Life can change pretty quickly, and not for the better! That’s what Carter Walton, played by Lawrence Saint-Victor, found out on The Bold and the Beautiful last week when he went from wanting to plan his wedding to Hope (Annika Noelle) to setting her free from their relationship.

The day started out well with the two celebrating Hope’s fashion line, Hope For The Future, being reinstated at Forrester Creations. The jubilation over the revived division prompted Carter to tell Hope that he wanted to plan their wedding.

Alas, viewers saw Carter come to a fast but firm realization that Hope’s heart was with her ex-husband, Liam (Scott Clifton), and their daughter, Beth (Jordyn Gracie). For his heartbreaking performance as a man who has inexpiably lost out in love again, TV Insider is bestowing Performer of the Week honors on Saint-Victor.

Hope became distracted from her wedding plans to Carter by taking a text from Liam that included a photo of him and Beth at their Daddy/Daughter dance. Carter couldn’t help but notice the emotional shift that the woman he loves was able to make so quickly. While moms usually aren’t on the guest lists for those events, Carter knowingly told Hope, “And you want to be there, don’t you?”

Saint-Victor brought an understated gravitas to his delivery on that line and others as he was in the process of coming to the inevitable conclusion that Carter’s relationship with Hope was on the verge of ending.

“You want to be with Beth and Liam tonight,” Carter said to Hope. Saint-Victor performed the word “tonight” in a way that indicated Carter knew that this wasn’t just for one evening. It was going to be forever.

Hoping against hope that the relationship still might be salvaged, Carter gave a nervous chuckle when he pointed out to Hope that she wasn’t obligated to be at a “Daddy/Daughter” dance given its nature. However, he couldn’t deny where Hope stood. He knew it before she did, in fact.

“Go, be with your family,” Carter told Hope after she shared that she’d love to be there with Beth on her special night.

Again, Saint-Victor played that Carter wasn’t just letting Hope go for the night – he was sending her away forever.

Hope wasn’t quite there yet, realizing that this would be a split for good. She offered to stay in touch with him as the evening progressed. “Stay as long as it feels right,” Carter said with nothing but love in his voice. Slowly, Hope started to come to the conclusion that something was amiss and Carter was talking about an issue that was more substantial than them just being apart for a dance.

“I know we both had ‘hope for our future,’” Carter wistfully said as he noted the play on words between his personal desire and the name of Hope’s company. This wasn’t the first time that the phrase “hope for the future” was employed in dialogue that had nothing directly to do with Hope’s fashion line. We’ve been waiting for someone on the show who uttered those words to be aware of the pun, and Saint-Victor chose to have Carter be aware of the ironic wording at a very emotional time.

He then put it all on the table. “This is really difficult,” he said. Carter struggled a bit but then he found the words that would set Hope free.

“Give your daughter what she wants,” Carter said. “Give her her parents back. That’s what’s in your heart.”

Then, Carter took the engagement ring off Hope’s finger. The two cried and kissed, realizing that while they still loved each other this was for the greater good.

“Goodbye,” Carter said. While some actors can’t muster up tears, Saint-Victor did in these scenes, reminding viewers that real men can — and do — cry.

Emotionally drained, Carter went to Il Giardino to hear Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire) perform. Later, she joined him at his table and he updated her on his status as a single man. Despite calling himself a “loser at love,” Carter was able to muster a bit of a smile when Daphne took his hand. (Perhaps there’s hope for their…well, you know the rest.)

Time will tell if and when Carter manages to capture someone’s heart. However, there’s no question that Saint-Victor has the ability to touch our hearts with his vulnerable performances. Bravo!

