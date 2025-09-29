‘Bridgerton’: Sophie’s Masquerade Gown Unveiled as Netflix Shares First Look at Lady in Silver (PHOTO)

Meaghan Darwish
Yerin Ha in 'Bridgerton' Season 4
Liam Daniel/Netflix
An Offer From a Gentleman book cover

An Offer From a Gentleman

Bridgerton‘s fourth season gets closer with each passing week. Netflix has teased the Shondaland show’s impending 2026 return with an all-new poster featuring Yerin Ha‘s Sophie Baek, a.k.a. the Lady in Silver.

The teaser poster offers fans a closer look at Sophie’s masquerade ball gown, which has been hinted at a few different times in various promos and a memorable clip pulled from the premiere, in which Sophie’s destined love, Benedict (Luke Thompson), spots her from across the room, enchanted by her fascination with the merriment unfolding around her.

This latest look at Ha’s Sophie sees her posed with a hand behind her back as she hides her masquerade mask. Stood against a railing adorned with roses, Sophie’s face remains turned away, hinting at the mystery Benedict will face as he tries to uncover the identity of the Lady in Silver who captures his attention at his mother Violet’s (Ruth Gemmell) ball.

As seen above, the social media post shared to Bridgerton‘s profile captioned the image, “One thing is certain, gentle readers, a masquerade is like no other event. Prepare yourselves, for anything can happen. Bridgerton Season 4 shall debut in 2026.”

The poster teases some of the finer details of Sophie’s silver gown, including lace detailing, beading, ribbon adornments, and much more. While the premiere date for Season 4 remains vague, with only 2026 to go off of, this first poster is certainly a step in a positive direction for fans eager to see more.

Based on Julia Quinn’s third Bridgerton novel, An Offer From a Gentleman, Season 4 of the series will chronicle the second-eldest Bridgerton son, Benedict’s romance with Sophie Baek, whose attendance at the masquerade is a far cry from her day-to-day life working for one of the harshest families in the Ton.

The poster is just the latest in what’s sure to be a long line of teasers for Bridgerton Season 4. Let the onslaught commence, and let us know your thoughts on the latest tease in the comments section below.

