‘The Chew’ Hosts Reunite for First Time in 7 Years for New Project

Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly, and Michael Symon are reuniting for a new project seven years after ABC canceled their cooking-themed talk show, The Chew.

Appearing on Wednesday’s (October 1) edition of The Drew Barrymore Show, the three chefs revealed their new video podcast, Chewed Up, which will see the trio back in the kitchen, cooking up treats and dishing on the latest gossip. The first episode drops on Friday, October 3, with new episodes released every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on YouTube and wherever podcasts are available.

According to the show’s official description, Kelly, Hall, and Symon “reunite in the kitchen with zero filter, big laughs, and recipes worth craving. Part cooking show, part therapy session, all chaos — this is the reunion you didn’t realize you were hungry for.”

Barrymore also hyped the show on her own daytime talk show, telling viewers, per People, “It’s got recipes, interviews and dirty jokes because no one’s telling them what to do. I like that. I like it a lot.”

The Chew originally aired on ABC from September 2011 to June 2018, replacing All My Children in the network’s weekday daytime lineup. The show focused on food and lifestyle topics, originally featuring Mario Batali and Daphne Oz as co-hosts alongside Hall, Kelly, and Symon. Oz left in August 2017, and Batali left in December 2017 amid sexual misconduct allegations.

On June 15, 2018, The Chew aired its final episode and was replaced by a third hour of Good Morning America.

At the time, Top Chef alum Hall wrote on social media, “I am so grateful for all the good times and incredible friends I have made over the past seven years on [The Chew]. It has truly been an amazing ride. I am looking forward to new adventures! What’s next? Stay tuned! Onward and upward!”

Kelly also posted his thoughts, saying, “Huge bummer, but that’s the TV biz. Michael, Carla and I will truly miss making you laugh and inspiring you to try new things every day.”

Meanwhile, Iron Chef America star Symon wrote on Facebook, “I just want to say thank you to everyone who not only was involved with show but to all those who watched daily and allowed us to entertain you…it has been an amazing run and we are all looking forward to new fun things!”