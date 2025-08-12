Bill Maher is not a fan of The View, even though he says he “loves” hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.

The Real Time host shared his thoughts on the long-running ABC daytime talk show on the latest episode of his Club Random podcast, where he spoke with guest Drew Barrymore. After Barrymore invited Maher on her own self-titled daytime talk show, the HBO star told her how he appeared on The View last year.

“I’m friendly with some of the ladies on The View and I love them, but, like, that show’s a lot,” he said, per Fox News Digital.

Barrymore shared that Behar was recently a guest on her show, to which Maher responded, “I love Joy,” before revealing it’s The View‘s talking points that he isn’t a fan of.

“I love Whoopi and Joy, those are the two I really know,” he continued. “And I did [the show] like a year ago, and I liked everybody, but I don’t know if they’re really, at this moment, the best advertisement for women.”

He added, “They say some things that are just not helpful to, like, say, elections.”

Maher appeared on The View in May 2024, where he and co-host Sunny Hostin clashed over the Israel-Palestine war. After Hostin said Israel is killing innocent civilians, Maher pushed back, saying Israel has a right to fight back against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

“That’s what happens in a war. Here’s a way to stop that, stop attacking Israel,” he stated.

This isn’t the first time Maher has slammed The View. On the July 28 episode of Club Random, Maher spoke with progressive YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen and addressed Goldberg’s claims that Black people are as oppressed in America as women in Iran.

“That is something that, again, is infuriating about the far left, I would say,” Maher said. “Call them whatever they want. Not the woke, the stupid woke, like Whoopi Goldberg, love her, but when she said a couple weeks ago that being Black was the same as being a woman in Iran, it’s like, yeah, in 1920, but not today.”

