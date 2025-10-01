‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Sends Message to ‘Haters’ — See How Fans Reacted

Ken Jennings has sent a message to his Jeopardy! “haters,” and sparked a big reaction from fans.

The Jeopardy! host has been vacationing in Australia with wife, Mindy, for their 25th anniversary. The couple have shared photos with fans from their trip featuring an upside-down dryer, bright flowers, wildlife, and more.

Now Jennings, 51, has posted another photo from Down Under.

“Message to my haters,” he captioned the Instagram post late on Tuesday night. The photo featured a yellow wooden contraption with a sign on the front that read, “I’m very old. Please don’t climb on me.”

Many fans reacted, saying that no one could hate him. “We could never hate you!” one fan said.

“I can’t imagine a world where Ken has haters,” wrote another.

“Awww! Who could hate you?” asked a third.

“You have haters @whoiskenjennings?? What is wrong with some people??? 😣🙏🏻” another asked.

“Don’t let anyone try to fool you. You’re the best of the best…..the GOAT! You are so quick-witted, I really enjoy watching you every day!” a fan said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ken Jennings (@whoiskenjennings)

“Celebrate the ones that truly care and ignore the trolls who spew ignorance,” a fan offered advice.

Other fans joked with the host, and some of them told him not to joke about that. “Ken, don’t remind us of your mortality, I’m still mourning Alex [Trebek]!!!!!!,” one said. Trebek died in 2020 from pancreatic cancer after hosting the game show for decades.

Ken Jennings took over as permanent host after Trebek’s death. He first co-hosted with Mayim Bialik, but she was let go in December 2023, so he became the sole host.

“Damn. Sad day for Ken fans who want to climb on him (totally not me),” a fan joked. Other fans just commented with laughing emojis and skull emojis.

Jeopardy!, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock