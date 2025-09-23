Ken Jennings Roasts His Worst-Ever ‘Jeopardy!’ Outfits

Ken Jennings reviewed the outfits her wore during his 75-game Jeopardy! run. The game show host roasted what were some of his worst and questioned why he wore them.

“Ken Jennings is throwing a fit… back to the early 2000s! Which look is your favorite? 😅 #Jeopardy!” the Instagram post was captioned. Jennings sat down to watch the clips of him and give input.

The first clip was of him in a tan button-down shirt and a tie with Coca-Cola bottles on it. “If I’m seeing that right, that is a terrible tie,” current-day Ken Jennings said. “And really, it’s a color of shirt I would never wear.” “I guess if you like Coca-Cola, you’re into that outfit. That’s really unfortunate.”

“I feel like maybe I should be wearing some sweaters,” the host said. In the next clip, Jennings wore a suit jacket, white shirt, and pink paisley tie. “At least there, I’m wearing a jacket. A lot of these were like cheap dollar ties, probably from when I lived in Korea, and you could get knockoff clothes for cheap.” He thought that none of the ties he wore on the game show cost more than $3. “And it really shows,” he said.

The third clip showed Jennings wearing a maroon shirt and a tie with red, gray, and black stripes. “Wow! Horizontal stripes, so it’s not exactly slimming. It does go with the shirt, but in an unpleasant way.”

“It looks like I’m wearing the Empire State Building on my chest,” he insulted himself.

The next one had Ken Jennings in a striped shirt and patterned tie. “This one is alright, but it still looks like some kid is wearing his dad’s clothes and not blinking.”

For the next one, he wore a yellow shirt and a tie with a bunch of faces on it. “I’m surprised they even let me wear that because it was so bright,” Ken Jennings said.

“I think I was just trying to vary as much as possible. You don’t want to wear the same six shirts because the audience will catch on to that. So, instead, I wore new, worse shirts,” he joked.

Which one of Ken Jennings’ “worse” outfits was your favorite? You can catch the 74-time champion’s run on Peacock, along with current episodes of Jeopardy!.

