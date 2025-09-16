Jonathan Scott Builds Fun Gift for His and Zooey Deschanel’s Pet Cats

Jonathan Scott is a proud cat dad, so much so that he used his construction skills to build his furry friends a sweet present.

“These cats have me wrapped so tightly around their little paws that I built them a catio #truestory,” the HGTV star captioned a Monday, September 15, Instagram post, which featured several snaps of his creation.

Fans shared their love for the feline-friendly space in the post’s comments. “OMG! I absolutely love the Catio Jonathan! How can you not want to do something special for them with such a cute face like that! ❤️❤️😻🐾,” one fan wrote underneath the upload, which also featured a selfie Scott took with one of his cats.

“That’s so nice. This is true cat love❤️🐈🐱,” a different user commented, while another wrote, “Love this. I have wanted to do this for such a long time. Great job. They say guys that love animals especially cats are good people!!”

Scott gave fans a full tour of the catio in a Saturday, September 13, YouTube video, explaining that he wanted to create a safe space for his cats to enjoy the outdoors. The area was originally designed for Scott’s dog, Gracie, who died at the age of 17 last year.

“I already had the frame for the drainage and structure, but the cats needed a little something more. So, I brought in a buddy of mine, Alan [Breslauer] from Catio Guy, and we built this massive structure,” he shared. “I wanted to make sure that aesthetically, from the front of the house, it looked like it was integrated, it looked like it belonged. It only took two days.”

In addition to climbing shelves and a cat silhouette on the door, Scott created an indoor tunnel that connects the catio to his fiancée Zooey Deschanel‘s home office. “The cats know that this goes outside, so they’re constantly sniffing at it and they’re looking at it, and they want to make sure that we open it so that they can go through,” he said in the video.

Earlier this year, Scott shared news that he and Deschanel had adopted cats together via Instagram. “Our family recently grew 😻,” he captioned a February 20 video of himself introducing Poppy, Pickle, and Dove to fans.

During a July appearance on Today With Jenna & Friends, the Property Brothers star revealed that he caved in to Deschanel’s kids’ request to adopt a cat. (The actress shares 10-year-old Elsie and 8-year-old Charlie with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.)

“And then, Zooey presented all this literature on how two cats is better than one,” Scott explained on the NBC morning show. “And then, before I knew it, we all of a sudden had three cats, and I was totally defeated.”