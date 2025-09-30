‘The White Lotus’ Star Aimee Lou Wood Reflects on That Cruel ‘SNL’ Sketch

The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood has said she has no regrets about calling out a “mean and unfunny” Saturday Night Live impression earlier this year, describing it as “breaking a pattern.”

Back in April, the long-running sketch series aired a parody of The White Lotus‘ third season, featuring Sarah Sherman as Wood’s character, Chelsea. In the skit, Sherman wore large prosthetic teeth and made a joke about fluoride, implying Wood doesn’t take care of her dental hygiene.

Wood responded on Instagram at the time, writing, “Whilst in honest mode – I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny… I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don’t mind caricature – I understand that’s what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on.”

Speaking to BBC News while promoting her upcoming show Film Club, Wood reflected on the SNL skit and her choice to “go in” on the series. “I don’t regret saying it because it was breaking a pattern, which is what I would usually do – what I did when I was younger and got bullied,” she said.

She added, “No matter what chaos came from it, I’m still happy for me and my personal journey that I said something.”

Wood previously revealed that SNL reached out to apologize after she called out the sketch on social media.

The Sex Education star opened up about the teeth debate when she appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show back in March, saying, “I can’t believe the impact my teeth are having. Because the Americans can’t believe—but they’re all being lovely.”

“They dissect my teeth and say what’s wrong with it,” she continued. “But at the end go, ‘But we don’t think she should change a thing.’ Oh my God, it feels so lovely. A real full-circle moment after being bullied for my teeth forever… Now people are clapping in an audience because I’ve got these gnashers.”