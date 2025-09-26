‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Want This Aspect of Show to Change

Wheel of Fortune fans think there’s one aspect of the game show that needs to be changed. Fans are begging for the interview portion to be cut down dramatically.

On every WOF episode, the contestants are introduced after the first Toss Up. Whoever guesses the first Toss Up is usually introduced first. Then, the other two go after. However, instead of saying where they’re from, their job, or a short, fun fact about themselves, the interviews have turned into a longer portion of the show.

Sometimes contestants go back and forth with host Ryan Seacrest, or they share more than one fact about themselves. This tends to take up a few minutes of the episode instead of getting to the core of it, which is solving puzzles. Many people have said that the interviews have gotten longer since Seacrest joined the show last season.

“Contestants’ biographies. Waaaayyyyy too long! Cut ’em off and play another round of wheel!” a Reddit user posted.

“Agreed. It’s already my least favorite part of any game show, but Ryan just drags these out. And you should only get to talk about one thing, not your love of knitting AND your golf handicap AND your amazing grandkids AND your karaoke skills AND your award-winning chili recipe. PICK ONE!” a fan replied.

“Totally agreed. My mom and I talk about this all the time. Pat [Sajak] got at least one more puzzle in by keeping the interviews short. It’s about the puzzles, not getting to know the contestants on a 30-minute show. I still have plenty of info about each person to connect to them before, but I’d rather have more puzzles. Honestly ,the longer interviews make me get annoyed with the contestants more. Lol,” another said.

“Ryan has made the intros more artificial and boring,” a third added.

“Way too long. 3 questions just drag it out. It’s not a talk show. It’s turning into mostly toss-ups that way,” a third added.

“Ever since Ryan, they do the triple toss up and then start the next puzzle, and immediately the bell chimes that they’re short on time. With Pat, they typically finished that puzzle and sometimes even started a new one. But with the extended biographies of the contestants and the Ryan/Vanna chat at the end, there’s no time. Eff the chatting and play the dang game!!!” a fan said.

However, on the other side of things, some fans said that they like the interviews because it allows them to root for the contestants. “How can you root for a player without knowing them? This is what I don’t like about The Price is Right. Drew [Carey] doesn’t have the time to chat with people due to how many commercials there are compared to when Bob [Barker] was hosting,” a fan said.