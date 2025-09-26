Eugene Levy Gets Royal Scoop as He Chats With Prince William on ‘Reluctant Traveler’

Prince William is not one to make frequent TV appearances, but he made an exception for Eugene Levy.

The Prince of Wales will appear on the October 3 episode of Levy’s Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler. In a preview for the upcoming episode, Levy receives an invitation from William to visit Windsor Castle while in his U.K. hotel room.

“Why don’t you pop down to the castle?” William’s letter read.

At the royal residence, William appeared to greet Levy on a scooter. “Your Royal Highness,” Levy said while shaking William’s hand. “Nice to see you,” William replied before taking the actor inside the castle.

“We provide this service for everyone,” William joked. “We do personalized tours everywhere.”

The pair later took a walk on the Windsor grounds with William’s dog, Orla, whom he shares with his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, and their three kids — Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

“What do you do when you’re home?” Eugene asked William, who candidly responded, “Sleep. When you’ve got three small children, sleep was an important part of my life.”

The preview ended with William opening up to Levy while the pair were un a pub, and being candid about recent struggles. “I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had,” William shared. “You know, life is sent to test us, as well, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are.”

Last year was a difficult one for the British royal family, as it was announced that both Kate and King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” Kate shared in a March 2024 social media video. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

At the time, Kate said that she was undergoing “preventative chemotherapy,” adding, “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too. As is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”

Kate resumed her public-facing duties in June 2024 by joining the royal family at that year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony. That September, the Princess of Wales announced that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment in a rare video featuring herself, William, and their children.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” she shared. “I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

Back in January, Kate announced via social media that her cancer was officially in remission. “As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead,” she wrote. “There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C.”

Charles, for his part, is still undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

The Reluctant Traveler Season 3, New Episodes, Fridays, Apple TV+