Eugene Levy is pleading ignorance about his Dan Levy’s “kernel of an idea” for a reboot of the hit sitcom Schitt’s Creek.

“If he said he had a kernel of an idea for a reboot, he didn’t lay it on me,” Eugene said on TODAY on Friday.

“I don’t know what he necessarily comes up with,” the actor added, before quipping, “I don’t have Instagram.”

Eugene doesn’t think a continuation is a Schitt-y idea, though — as long as it lives up to the original. “Listen, we’ve always said we would love — obviously, we love this group, we love the cast, we love the show, and we would love to get together and do something,” he said. “It’s just, no idea has come up. Nobody has come up with the idea yet. And whatever it is, it has to start kind of on the level where we left off. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

When TODAY cohost Jenna Bush Hager said she’s expecting a Schitt’s Creek movie, Eugene said, “Wow, that’s a good prediction. I kind of like that. That gets me excited. … Never say never.”

Dan discussed said kernel on Watch What Happens Live in July after a fan asked about the Rosebud Motel sign prop’s mysterious reappearance on the real-life Hockley Motel in Mono, Ontario, and whether that meant a new season or movie was coming.

“It’s interesting you say that because I, too, just found out that the Rosebud Motel sign was put back up,” Dan told that fan. “I would love to say yes, but I have no idea what it’s doing there, and it was just as much a surprise to me as it was to you. So, I don’t know. My hope is that maybe sometime, somewhere.”

As for continuing the storyline, Dan said, “I think about it all the time. I have a kernel of an idea. I love the show so much, and I don’t want to disappoint the show, and I don’t want to disappoint the fans. And I know it’s easy to just take a check and put something out there, but I care about it too much. I’m just waiting for that idea to be the right one. And then maybe, yeah.”

Schitt’s Creek, which Dan and Eugene co-created, follows the misadventures of onetime one-percenters Johnny (Eugene’s character) and Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) and their children, Alexis (Annie Murphy) and David (Dan’s character), after they lose their fortune and become motel occupants in the quirky titular town. The series fan for six seasons between 2015 and 2020, airing on CBS in its native Canada and on Pop TV in the United States.

For its final season, Schitt’s Creek became the first TV show to win all seven of the Primetime Emmys’ major comedy categories: Outstanding Lead Actress, Lead Actor, Supporting Actress, Supporting Actor, Writing, Directing, and Comedy Series.