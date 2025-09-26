‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Gets Emotional About ‘Second Chance’ After Near-Fatal Crash

Mike Wolfe is thankful for a “second chance” after he and his girlfriend, Leticia Cline, survived a near-fatal car accident on Friday, September 12, that left them both hospitalized with serious injuries.

The American Pickers star took to Instagram on Thursday (September 25), where he shared a black-and-white photo of himself and Cline taken just hours before the pair were involved in a car accident in Columbia, Tennessee.

“This photo was taken a few hours before the accident,” Wolfe wrote in the caption. “Our friend @robbysphotos traveled to Columbia TN to shoot pics for an up coming book @leticiacline and I will be in for the motorcycle industry. Everything that day was perfect we had no idea what was to come.”

He continued, “Leticia would be airlifted to Vanderbilt and me in an ambulance in and out of consciousness right behind her.”

Wolfe and Cline were both discharged from the hospital last week; however, Cline is scheduled to undergo several surgeries over the coming weeks. Her injuries included “fractures to her jaw, sternum, and ribs, as well as a partially collapsed lung.”

In his latest post, Wolfe said he recently went to see the car he and Cline were in during the collision. “It was more emotional than I could ever imagine,” he shared. “When your life is so close to being cut short. You find yourself recalibrating all that’s important. God has a plan and I’ve asked him to shine his light and guide us.’

He concluded, “This photograph will forever remind me of the day we got a second chance.”

Cline shared an update of her own last week, detailing her injuries and upcoming surgeries, which include having her jaw wired shut. “Even with all this, I know we are lucky,” she wrote on Instagram. “I still have my teeth (though not in the right places), I avoided brain damage, and I am surrounded by an amazing team of doctors, our family, friends, and our pastor. For that, I am deeply grateful.”

She continued, “Every moment is a gift, and I don’t take that lightly. I lost my father at a young age in an accident on the interstate, and I know all too well how suddenly life can be taken away. I would never wish that kind of pain on my son or on Mike’s daughter, and for that reason I am endlessly grateful that we are still here. Broken, yes, but alive, together, and given another chance to hold on to the people we love.

Wolfe commented on Cline’s post, writing, “I’ve been witness to your strength and beauty thru tough situations for years now. This is by far the hardest thing I have ever seen you climb up from. Through the pain trauma and scary moments your light has shined bright. I see you stronger in mind body and soul than I ever have before… I’m in love with you I’m proud of you and I stand with you.”

Cline and Wolfe went public with their relationship in August 2021 and have since been involved in a long-distance romance. Cline lives in Cave City, Kentucky, where she runs the cafe Ace Coffee, while Wolfe resides about two hours away in Leipers Fork, Tennessee.