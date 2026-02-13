Ilia Malinin Skates for Gold, a Heavenly Romcom, TCM’s 31 Days of Oscar, Unfriendly ‘Neighbors’

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Winter Olympics

The world will be watching as the No. 1-ranked men’s skater, Ilia Malinin, takes the ice in the men’s free skate, arguably his best event, as he aims for his first individual gold medal. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network, with NBC picking up the second part of the competition at 3 p.m. ET. Other medal events include men’s 10km cross-country skiing, men’s 10km sprint biathlon, women’s cross, and men’s halfpipe finals in snowboarding, men’s 10,000m speed skating, and men’s skeleton. (For details, go to nbcolympics.com/schedule.) NBC’s Primetime in Milan recap begins at 8/7c.

A24

Eternity

Streaming Premiere

A whimsical fantasy romcom to die for, perfectly suited for the Valentine’s Day weekend, makes its streaming debut after a brief theatrical window, starring the winsome Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) as Joan, a newly deceased woman caught in the most unusual love triangle. Transformed in the afterlife into a version of her younger self, she’s forced to decide which of her true loves to spend eternity with: Larry (Miles Teller), the man with whom she spent most of her adult life and raised a family; or Luke (Callum Turner), the gallant war hero who died in Korea shortly after marrying the young Joan and who has waited 67 years for her to arrive. Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph and John Early provide comic support as the Afterlife Coordinators guiding these conflicted souls through their rocky transition.

Tubi

Kissing Is the Easy Part

Movie Premiere

The free streamer presents a less fantastical YA romcom that reverses the usual gender conventions. It’s the guy, Sean (Asher Angel), who’s the serious brainiac, enlisted to tutor unfiltered high-schooler Flora (Paris Berelc) in exchange for a coveted college recommendation. Can he tame the wild child, and can she loosen up the straight-A secret hottie? What are the odds?

Everett Collection

Cabin in the Sky

The countdown is on to the Oscars on March 15, with TCM compiling a month’s worth of Oscar winners and nominees for daily and nightly groupings based on the theme “The Oscar Goes to …” The fun begins with “Oscar Goes to a Fantasy World,” bookended by musicals Cabin in the Sky and Lerner & Loewe’s Brigadoon (6/5c). The evening event, “Oscar Goes to a Wedding,” includes the original 1950 Father of the Bride (8/7c) starring Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor, 1994’s hit Four Weddings and a Funeral (9:45/8:45c), and Mike Nichols‘ iconic The Graduate (midnight/11c).

HBO

Neighbors

Series Premiere 9/8c

The “get off my lawn” ethos is alive and unwell in a peculiar non-fiction series that trains cameras on territorial and other disputes among too-close-for-comfort residents who can’t abide each other and refuse to concede without a fight. The conflicts in the opener involve two Montana families who go to mediation when one puts up fences on his property, restricting the horses that roam the prairie, and a private beachfront in Miami that the locals believe should be open to them as well.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM:

Joe’s College Road Trip (streaming on Netflix): A raucous spinoff from Madea-world finds curmudgeonly Joe (Tyler Perry) taking B.J. (Jermaine Harris) on an eventful and profane road trip where everything in their wake is roadkill. Also new to Netflix: five seasons of the satirical ABC sitcom Suburgatory and, from Turkey, Museum of Innocence, a series based on Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk’s celebrated novel.

(streaming on Netflix): A raucous spinoff from Madea-world finds curmudgeonly Joe (Tyler Perry) taking B.J. (Jermaine Harris) on an eventful and profane road trip where everything in their wake is roadkill. Also new to Netflix: five seasons of the satirical ABC sitcom and, from Turkey, a series based on Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk’s celebrated novel. Coldwater (streaming on Paramount+): In the thriller’s finale, John (Andrew Lincoln) plots to expose his deranged neighbor Tommy (Ewen Bremner) as a serial killer while inviting him and his enabling wife Rebecca (Eve Myles) to lunch. What could go wrong?

(streaming on Paramount+): In the thriller’s finale, John (Andrew Lincoln) plots to expose his deranged neighbor Tommy (Ewen Bremner) as a serial killer while inviting him and his enabling wife Rebecca (Eve Myles) to lunch. What could go wrong? Song Sung Blue (streaming on Peacock): The musical melodrama makes its streaming debut, starring Hugh Jackman and Oscar-nominated Kate Hudson as a couple who form a Neil Diamond tribute band.