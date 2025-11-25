What To Know Bianca Ryan, the first-ever America’s Got Talent winner at age 11, continues to perform regularly at Philadelphia events like the Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade and the city’s Tree Lighting Ceremony, often showcasing her hit “Why Couldn’t It Be Christmas Every Day?”

After vocal surgery and a personal break to focus on her well-being, Ryan is now rebuilding her vocal technique and preparing for a new chapter in her career with upcoming projects including a memoir, a hosting role, acting opportunities, and new music releases.

Ryan values her Philadelphia roots, having chosen local performances over national ones, and is excited for significant career developments she anticipates in 2026.

Almost 20 years after winning the first-ever season of America’s Got Talent, Bianca Ryan has opened up about that time and what her life looks like now.

At just 11 years old, Bianca Ryan became a household name when she performed “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going” during the first season of AGT. She went on to win the season and travel throughout Europe, performing songs from her album, which included originals and covers. Ryan then came back for AGT: The Champions in 2019. She did not make it past the first round, despite receiving a standing ovation for her cover of “Say Something” by A Great Big World.

Ryan will perform at the 6ABC Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade, which takes place in Philadelphia, on Thursday, November 27. The AGT winner shared that she was first offered to do the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City after she won, but turned it down because she wanted to perform locally.

“I turned it down to do the Philly Thanksgiving Day Parade, because for me, doing something local was so much more special and so much more important, especially because that’s the community that really started with me,” she told TV Insider.

“I think I’ve probably done the Thanksgiving Day Parade more than anybody that I know here. They usually have new artists and different people every year. But I’m so happy to come back so often, just because I think ever since I kind of didn’t even think twice about turning down the Macy’s Parade to do this, I think there was kind of that mutual love for each other to collaborate on this parade.”

Fans can expect Ryan to perform her number one Christmas hit, “Why Couldn’t It Be Christmas Every Day?” “I don’t think I’ll ever be able to run away from that song, but luckily, it has not gotten old for me,” she said.

Since she performs the song at every parade, Ryan tries to mix it up every year by adding new recordings, elements, and arrangements to it. She also does different endings and notes throughout. “I usually like to go for different runs or keys and stuff like that, which can showcase new tonal qualities. Sometimes, I’ll do it a little bit in a lower key, which showcases a more mature sound in my voice now, rather than the little kid sound, when it’s like really kind of squeaky high-pitched voice.”

Her voice may be tired as she has to get up at 3:30 a.m. for hair, makeup, dress, and prep. Then, by 6:15, she is in the car and heads to the parade after a rehearsal with the dancers the night before. But she will be able to sleep and relax as she heads to her family’s house for Thanksgiving dinner.

The parade isn’t the only thing Philadelphia residents can see Ryan perform at. She will be at the Philadelphia Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 4 at Penns Landing. She will help light up the tree as well as perform a few holiday hits.

Aside from the holiday events, Bianca Ryan shared that 2026 is “going to be absolutely insane.” “I’m super, super excited. I have a couple of really great opportunities that are in the works. I can’t speak about a lot of them,” she said.

However, she did tease that she is working on a memoir about her 20 years in the industry, a hosting job with a big outlet that she is excited for, as well as acting projects, as well as an EP/album that is set to come out in the new year.

She is also planning on extending the winter EP that she released in 2020, with original Christmas songs and covers. “I’m super excited for that,” Ryan said.

The singer has been out of the spotlight for a few years after her vocal surgery, which she said is a lot better now. She took a personal break for a few years because she hadn’t had time to herself since she won, and realized she spent most of her 20s working and not taking any time for herself.

“Right now, I have been really working from the ground up with my voice again, to completely hone in on like my technique. And I feel like that’s a really important part of this next chapter for me, is getting the right vocal health team and vocal coaching team to really make sure that I get back to being my absolute best, and that I’m singing with all of the best technique that I can. That’s going to leave for a very long, lasting career,” she said.

Ryan moved to California for three years after being born and raised in Philadelphia her whole life. But she found it to be isolating after working on music, so she moved back home. However, Ryan did a lot of listening, and now she’s ready to do the talking in 2026.

Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade, November 27, 9a/8c, ABC

America’s Got Talent, Season 20, now streaming, Peacock