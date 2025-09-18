Seth Rogen Reboots ‘The Muppet Show’ as Disney+ Special Starring Sabrina Carpenter

The Muppets return to the small screen once more as Jim Henson‘s beloved creations make a comeback in a reboot produced by Emmy winner Seth Rogen.

Disney+ has ordered a TV special featuring special guest star and Coachella headliner Sabrina Carpenter, set to premiere in 2026, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the classic original series. Rogen and Evan Goldberg‘s Point Grey Pictures will produce the project. If successful, the hope is that the special will serve as a backdoor pilot for a possible new Muppet series.

The special is written by Albertina Rizzo (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon) and directed by Alex Timbers (John Mulaney: Baby J).

In recent years, The Muppets have made several attempts to capture a new audience, with mixed results. In 2015, The Muppets series premiered, adopting a similar mockumentary style to shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation. The series followed Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the gang behind the scenes of a late-night talk show, blending workplace humor with their signature chaotic charm. Despite a strong start and critical interest, the show struggled to find its footing with viewers and was canceled after a season.

In the streaming era, Disney has continued to experiment with the brand. Muppets Now debuted on Disney+ in 2020 as a short-form, semi-improvised variety show. In 2023, The Muppets Mayhem focused on Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem band as they attempted to finish their first-ever album.

The franchise has fared better in theaters, as 2011’s The Muppets, written by and starring Jason Segel, revitalized the brand with critical acclaim and an Academy Award-winning song (“Man or Muppet”). Its 2014 sequel, Muppets Most Wanted, earned a more modest reception but kept the characters in the public eye. In 2021, Disney+ debuted Muppets Haunted Mansion as a holiday special that was well-received by fans and critics.