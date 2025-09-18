The newest trailer for Outlander Season 8 has arrived, and it’s raising a major question as viewers get a new glimpse of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) closing chapter.

While there are plenty of exciting moments to break down, the one we’re most intrigued by is the voice of an unidentified character addressing “Mrs. Fraser.” Voice over from Claire questions, “Is it possible?” One thing we know for certain is that the voice belongs to an Englishman, not a Scotsman, or from the newly-formed American colonies.

In Season 8, arriving in early 2026, Jamie and Claire find the war has followed them home to Fraser’s Ridge, which is now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence. The teaser reveals their newly built home, raised after the fire that burned their former home down. As new arrivals and changes made during their years away unfold, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they’re willing to sacrifice for the place they call home, and more importantly, what they’d sacrifice to stay together.

As the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they’ve left the war for America’s freedom behind, their fight for Fraser’s Ridge has just started.

Fans will recall that Season 7’s finale hinted at the possibility that Jamie and Claire’s firstborn daughter, Faith, had survived somehow despite being stillborn in Season 2. But with the revelation of her parents’ time-traveling on Outlander: Blood of My Blood, it makes us wonder if they could pop into the story before Outlander closes out its run.

In Blood of My Blood, Claire’s mother, Julia (Hermione Corfield), also gives birth to a son, meaning there’s a family member out there somewhere in the 18th century that Claire was unaware of. Below, we’re breaking down a few theories about the mystery man approaching Claire. Let us know who you think it could be in the comments section and poll below.

Henry

The voice sounds eerily familiar, making us wonder: Could this voice possibly belong to Jeremy Irvine‘s Henry, father to Claire, who went missing in the Scottish Highlands during a vacation with his wife? While Claire was always led to believe her parents died in a car crash, Blood of My Blood revealed they survived and were whisked away through time at the standing stones of Craigh Na Dun. Like Claire utters in the teaser above, “Is it possible” that she could run into her father after so many years of separation because of time travel? It’s not the wildest theory.

Claire’s Brother

Claire’s brother was born in Blood of My Blood and given the name William Henry Beauchamp by Julia, but under Castle Leathers’ laird, Lord Lovat (Tony Curran), the boy was named Simon Lovat. Still, it’s unclear what this child’s future entails, and knowing he exists makes us hopeful the siblings will one day reunite. Could this mystery man be him?

A New Character

One thing we’ve learned from Outlander over the years is that anything is truly possible, so there’s a real chance this voice could belong to someone we’ve never met before. But what do you think? Cast your vote in our poll here:

