[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Season 1 Episode 7, “Luceo Non Uro.”]

Outlander: Blood of My Blood may have just revealed who Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) brother is in the flagship series, as her mother, Julia (Hermione Corfield), baptized her new baby in the latest episode, “Luceo Non Uro.”

As viewers discovered in the prequel spinoff, Julia was pregnant when she and her husband, Henry (Jeremy Irvine), went missing from the 1900s, only to find themselves transported back in time to the 1710s. After having slept with Lord Lovat (Tony Curran) to make the laird think he’s her child’s father, Julia allowed him to believe the baby would be baptized under the name Simon Fraser.

What Lord Lovat was unaware of was that Brian (Jamie Roy) assisted Julia in baptizing the baby, helping her usher in the boy’s official name as William Henry Beauchamp, before conducting another ceremony with Lord Lovat. So, does the baby’s name reveal his identity?

There’s a small chance that viewers may have already met him, as they recall Lord Lovat’s son, Simon Fraser (James Parris), from Outlander‘s Season 2 installment “The Fox’s Lair.” While the character, according to timelines, doesn’t fit baby William Henry’s birth year, the name technically does.

Still, that Simon was supposedly the son of Lord Lovat and Margaret Grant, a character we haven’t seen in the TV shows, and he was born roughly 10 years later than Julia’s baby. But he’s the closest version of a character that fits the baby’s description currently and could be tied to the flagship show.

If Julia and Henry are to reunite, though, along with their son, this baby’s role as a grown character could remain a mystery. And if the show chooses to keep Claire’s brother in the 18th century, one theory we have is that perhaps William Henry could be given a different name if or when Lord Lovat discovers he’s not the father.

In the series, Brian has another brother, Alexander Fraser, who is also a bastard, who never appeared on Outlander the TV series, but ended up in France. Considering Claire’s unique relationship to Master Raymond (Dominique Pinon), who healed her amidst her stillbirth of daughter Faith, and his connection to France, perhaps Master Raymond’s understanding of Claire can be tied back to her family’s time-traveling experience, should they be led to France, alongside Alexander?

Considering Jamie’s full name is James Alexander Malcolm MacKenzie Fraser, perhaps Alexander came from his “uncle,” or the son of his father Brian’s new best friend, Julia… It would serve as an interesting callback and be a way to keep things from the original show pretty consistent, as the character doesn’t appear in Outlander.

But what do you think? Let us know your theories about Julia’s baby and what role Claire’s brother might play as the shows unfold.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Season 1, Fridays, 8/7c, Starz