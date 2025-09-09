‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Shares Exciting News With Fans

Food Network star Ree Drummond surprised fans on Monday (September 8) when she took to her Instagram page to announce a new cookbook and accompanying book tour.

Alongside an ASMR-style video of her making macaroni and cheese, Drummond wrote, “Ever pull a pan o’ mac and cheese out of the oven and discover that it’s all dried out, desperate, and disappointing? I tackle that dilemma in my new cookbook (it’ll be here October 28!) with luscious, saucy, and utterly crazyyyyyy results.”

She concluded with a joke, writing, “(Wait for that end shot…) And the calories don’t count if you eat it while standing up! Okay bye.”

The new book, Pioneer Woman Cooks: The Essential Recipes: 120 Greatest Hits, New Twists, and Perfected Classics, marks the ninth cookbook from the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author.

According to the official description, “This is a book of everybody’s tried-and-true Ree favorites, but re-examined, re-worked, and made even more perfect than the original, so that Ree’s millions of fans (and their families) can share in the delicious results!”

Some of the recipes fans will find in the book include pancakes, mac and cheese, meatloaf, pot roast, chicken pot pie, scalloped potatoes with ham, and classic pies and cookies.

“To take away the guesswork, Ree presents all her recipes with step-by-step photos, her signature style from day one,” the synopsis adds. “There are also useful tips and tricks for home cooks who are looking to streamline their meal-prep efforts and revolutionize the time they spend in the kitchen, including Ree’s failsafe tips for getting ahead.”

Not only is The Pioneer Woman star releasing a new book, but she is set to embark on an accompanying tour, as she confirmed when one Instagram commenter asked, “Are you doing a book tour?”

“Yes!” Drummond replied. “Just firming up plans now! Where are ya? 😊.”

Fans shared their excitement in the comments, with one user writing, “Can’t wait for your new book!!! 👏👏👏 and looks delicious! Our girls are going to love this!”

“I cannot wait for my copy to arrive!” said another.

Another added, “Please say you’ll make a book tour stop in Colorado 😍.”

“Cannot wait to get my new cookbook!!” wrote one fan.

“So excited!!! Congratulations 💥,” another added.

Are you looking forward to Drummond’s new cookbook? Will you be going to see her on tour? Let us know your thoughts below.