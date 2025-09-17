[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 11, “At Last.”]

The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s series finale, “At Last,” has finally dropped, and it has us wondering, is it the true series finale?

In the episode’s final moments, book author and showrunner Jenny Han addressed fans directly with a candid letter, which very much hints that this may not be the end for Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney), Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), and the rest of the Cousins Beach crew.

As viewers saw in the finale installment, Belly was surprised by Conrad on the eve of her 22nd birthday, and the pair went sightseeing and enjoyed a party thrown by her Parisian pals, but the charged energy shifted when they were left to their own devices. Conrad stopped by under the pretense that he had a conference in Brussels to attend, but he kept pushing his train departure to spend time with Belly.

Ultimately, their inescapable love bubbled to the surface, and the couple reunited as such, but as book fans will notice, there were some moments from Han’s novel, We’ll Always Have Summer, that were missing… namely, Belly and Conrad’s future wedding. While the show changed some other things along the way, their endgame was all but confirmed in this finale. Still, there was room enough to tell more stories, which Han hinted at in her letter to fans.

The note read, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the love you’ve shown The Summer I Turned Pretty all these years. Whether you’ve been with Belly since the very first book or joined us with the show, I’m so grateful you’ve made Belly’s story part of your summers.

Han added, “We put our whole hearts into this show, and we’re so thankful to you for coming along with us on the ride. Maybe we’ll meet again one summer in Cousins. Until then – All of my love always, Jenny.”

The key part of this letter to fans is “Maybe we’ll meet again one summer in Cousins.” While this could mean many things, like filling in some of the blanks from the books missed by the series, it could also hint at a potential spinoff. As fans know, there’s been plenty of buzz about a potential prequel focused on Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) and Laurel (Jackie Chung).

