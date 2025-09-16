High Potential is almost back and gearing up for even more mysteries for Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson) and the LAPD to unfurl in Season 2, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the action ahead.

In the exciting featurette above, the stars offer a peek behind the curtain, teasing more will-they-won’t-they tension for Morgan and colleague Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), as well as more mind-bending criminal encounters for the high-IQ consultant to examine. As fans will recall, Morgan had a close call with a man called the Game Maker (David Giuntoli), who was playing tricks on the LAPD, leaving Morgan scared.

Additionally, the mystery of Morgan’s missing ex, Roman, continues as she and her daughter Ava (Amirah J) seek answers about his disappearance with the help of Selena Soto (Judy Reyes).

“You can be a lover of a crime procedural, and you’re going to get that here,” Olson says in the sneak peek video above. “We wanted the murders to be very believable. We wanted the mystery to be intriguing, but you also have these wonderful characters that hopefully you fall in love with.”

“In Season 2, we’re gonna have to see how Morgan is adjusting to this new world, now that it’s much more dangerous than she thought it was,” Olson reveals. “In Season 1, this game master got way too close to her and her children,” she adds, noting the high stakes of the cat-and-mouse game Morgan finds herself in for Season 2. “Now it’s scary, and now it’s personal.”

Olson adds, “We also know that we could be on the verge of finding Roman, the father of her firstborn.”

Meanwhile, fans looking forward to more charged banter between Morgan and Karadec are in luck: “When Adam Karadec and Morgan Gillory first met, the relationship was prickly at best,” Sunjata notes.

“Everyone’s clamoring to figure out what’s going on with Morgan and Karadec,” Olson adds. “And I think they’re gonna get deeper into the will-they-won’t-they between Adam and Morgan,” Sunjata says, adding, “I can’t say too much about that.”

In other words, get ready for more romantic tension. And stay tuned for the arrival of Steve Howey‘s new character, Nick Wagner, who makes a fun appearance in this exciting footage above.

Let us know what you’re looking forward to in the comments section below, and don’t miss High Potential as it returns for Season 2.

High Potential, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 10/9c, ABC