The Wednesday, September 17, episode of America’s Got Talent will feature the return of one of Season 19’s Top 5 finalists. Solange Kardinaly will be taking the stage during the Season 20 Semifinals results show.

“I’m back on America’s Got Talent!” she shared on Facebook. “I’m beyond excited to announce that I’ll be a guest performer on the stage that gave me so many unforgettable memories.”

In Season 19, Kardinaly wowed the judges and audience week after week with her quick change and magic routines, and she’ll be sharing what she’s been cooking up ever since with her new performance. Scroll down for an update on what she’s up to now!

What is Solange Kardinaly doing now?

Kadinaly is continuing to perfect her act, which is a cross between quick change and magic, along with some singing sprinkled in. While she doesn’t currently have any tour dates, her show is called My Magical World.

During summer 2025, she performed in Las Vegas at the Magic Live Convention. She also spent time aboard a Disney Cruise Line, where she performed her act for patrons.

The show features Kardinaly “tell[ing] the story of a girl who has wanted to be a magician since she was little. Thanks to her determination, she becomes one of the best magicians in the world.” Kardinaly is in the Guinness Book of World Records for most costume change illusions in one minute.

Per her Instagram bio, Kardinaly is also a consultant for 50Cent Magic.

Is Solange Kardinaly married?

Yes, she is married to husband Arkadio, a fellow magician who is also part of her My Magical World show.

Arkadio is a “multidisciplinary artist from Spain who dominates one of the most difficult categories of magic, manipulation, which led him to win some of the most prestigious magic awards such as the Baguette d’Or in Montecarlo, the Mandrake d’Or in Paris and multiple awards in Spain and France,” his bio on Kardinaly’s website says.

