‘Big Brother’ Ratings Shocker After Rachel Reilly Elimination

Rachel Reilly‘s controversial exit from the Big Brother house seems to have had a big impact on the show’s ratings, with Tuesday’s (September 9) key demo numbers down significantly.

On Tuesday’s episode, CBS viewers got to see the divisive White Locust challenge, a new twist in which the remaining houseguests had to compete for survival. The loser of the challenge would be eliminated immediately, rather than going on the block and having a chance to campaign and save themselves from an eviction vote.

Reilly, who first appeared on Big Brother in 2010 before returning and winning the show in 2011, was the ultimate victim of the White Locust twist. She failed to complete the puzzle in the time allotted and was unceremoniously booted from the house as per the regular format.

The shock exit of a Big Brother legend sparked a backlash online after fans discovered what happened during the 24/7 live streams over the weekend. Many said they would boycott the show, refusing to watch the edited version play out on TV on Tuesday’s episode.

“I’m boycotting #BB27 although I am A #BigBrother super fan , I am not ok with the fact that they eliminated Rachel and I just don’t even wanna see what happens next. Like this twist ruined the season for me,” wrote one X user.

“Same. No more @bb27 for me. Do better CBS,” said another.

“Boycott Big Brother! It’s time they hear us loud and clear! They can’t keep pissing on this game and the fans call while calling it rain, and continue to get away with it,” another added.

Another wrote, “BOYCOTT CBS! BOYCOTT BIG BROTHER! BRING BACK RACHEL! WHERE IS RACHEL?”

So, did the boycott work? While Tuesday’s episode brought in 3.347 million viewers, per TVSeriesFinale, up 4.04% on last Wednesday’s (September 3) episode, the numbers were significantly down in the key 18-49 demo. Compared to last Wednesday’s episode, the demo dropped by -31.08%, with 0.51 compared to 0.75.

Wednesday’s (September 10) episode climbed back up, with 0.65 in the key demo, up 27.45% on Tuesday’s episode. However, it dropped 4.21% in overall viewers, with 3.206 million viewers compared to Tuesday’s 3.347 million.

Are you still watching Big Brother? What did you think of Rachel’s shock elimination? Let us know your thoughts below.