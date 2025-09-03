‘NCIS’: Michael Weatherly & Cote de Pablo Name Favorite Episodes Ahead of ‘Tony & Ziva’ Premiere (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

NCIS: Tony & Ziva

$14.99
Buy Now

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are back as Tony and Ziva in the latest NCIS spinoff, premiering on Paramount+ on Thursday, September 4, with the first three episodes. And so when we spoke with them at San Diego Comic-Con in TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio, we had to ask them their favorite episodes ahead of NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

De Pablo’s first is a very memorable one for the two, early in their partnership (she joined the cast that season): “Under Covers” (Season 3 Episode 8). “There’s a lot of romance,” she said, but Weatherly disagreed, “I don’t think there’s any romance in that.” (The episode saw them undercover as a couple.) The next pick is one that was only a few after that, “Boxed In,” and he shared a behind-the-scenes tidbit about his costar, revealing she’d forgotten her ear protection.

The Season 7 premiere, “Truth or Consequences,” in which the team ended up rescuing Ziva after she’d been taken captive. Tony, in the process, was given truth serum, and because he couldn’t lie, he admitted, “Couldn’t live without you.”

“It’s a great thing that [writer] Jesse Stern did because it’s just the greatest thing that he gave you that you can’t lie,” de Pablo said to Weatherly. “His entire body’s trying to lie. What Michael does with it is so fabulous.”

On the 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' Set With Michael Weatherly & Cote de Pablo
Related

On the 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' Set With Michael Weatherly & Cote de Pablo

Added Weatherly, “He’s really trying hard not to say, ‘I love you. I love you, I love you,’ but he doesn’t say it.”

Watch the full video above with Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo for a complete breakdown of their favorite NCIS episodes, including the “subtext” about what may or may not have happened while they were in Paris. (“We have never agreed upon whatever our past history is,” Weatherly shared.) Then, head to the comments section and let us know your picks.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Series Premiere (three episodes), Thursday, September 4, Paramount+

—Reporting by Kate Hahn

NCIS: Tony & Ziva

Cote de Pablo

Michael Weatherly




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kendra Licari in 'Unknown Number: The High School Catfish'
1
‘Unknown Number’ Doc: Where Is Kendra Licari Today After Cyberbullying Scandal?
Mark Consuelos on the September 2, 2025, episode of 'Live With Kelly and Mark'; Angela Bassett on ABC's 9-1-1
2
Mark Consuelos Dishes on ‘9-1-1’ Guest-Starring Role as ‘Live’ Returns
GREY’S ANATOMY - “How Do I Live” - While the interns are excited to transition to second-year residency, an ordinary day at Grey Sloan takes an unexpected turn when a medical emergency unfolds in the operating room, endangering lives inside the hospital. THURSDAY, MAY 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) KEVIN MCKIDD
3
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans React to New Season 22 Photo Clues
SNL Stars
4
Meet ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 51’s Newcomers (PHOTOS)
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5
5
‘OMITB’ Stars Tease Plans for Show’s Future at Hulu