[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Great British Baking Show, Collection 13, Week 2]

The Great British Baking Show continued its 16th season (labeled as Collection 13 on Netflix) this week as the remaining 11 bakers returned to the tent for another chance to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

This week was Biscuit Week, and, as usual, the contestants’ skills were put to the test in Signature, Technical, and Showstopper rounds. There was no easing in, as the opening Signature challenge saw the bakers tasked with making 12 sliced and baked biscuits. Not only that, but their bakes had to contain a picture hidden inside them.

Many of the contestants struggled, with Leith commenting that “most” were under-baked. However, viewers at home thought the judges were too harsh given the difficulty of the challenge.

“This bake seems impossible. #gbbo,” wrote one X user.

“Has #GBBO got really hard this year? A biscuit with an intricate picture hidden inside?” said another.

“This is the most complicated Signature I’ve ever seen. It’s week 2! #GBBO,” another added.

Another wrote, “Got a feeling this years bake off is going to be tougher than ever. #GBBO.”

The Technical challenge also proved tricky, with the contestants tasked with making a batch of Chocolate Hobnobs. While software delivery manager Leighton found it particularly difficult, business development executive Toby wowed the judges with his perfect Hobnobs, earning him the nickname “Techy Toby” from his fellow contestants.

For the Showstopper challenge, the bakers were asked to make a “highly decorated biscuit time capsule,” which had to include at least five edible elements. Creative entrepreneur Tom earned the Star Baker crown for his biscuit cottage inspired by his Danish nanny, which won him the coveted Hollywood handshake.

Early fan favorite Pui Man also managed to redeem herself in the Showstopper, creating a stunning biscuit house inspired by her parents. Fans shared their relief that Pui Man was safe, with one Instagram user writing, “I was so relieved for her that her showstopper went so well!”

“She said “I’m not going home!” And she meant it! Lovely job for saving yourself Pui Man!” said another.

In the end, Leighton’s hobnob troubles and failure to impress in the Showstopper saw him become the second contestant eliminated. Speaking with BBC Radio Surrey after his exit, the 59-year-old baker said, “I never want to see a Hobnob again in my life. I will never look one in the eye again with the same respect.”

Despite his early departure, Leighton took his exit in good spirits, saying, “I would really like to have gone longer without a doubt, but you know, it is what it is… I would love to do it all again, without a doubt.”

He also teased that things aren’t going to get any easier for the remaining contestants. “I can tell you now, this series is full of exciting turns,” he added. “There’s some fun along the way, without a doubt.”

What did you think of the latest episode? Are the challenges getting too complicated? Did the right baker go home? Let us know your thoughts below.