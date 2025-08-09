‘Great British Bake Off’ Winners: Where Are They Now? (PHOTOS)

On your mark, get set, bake! It has been 15 years since we’ve first entered the Great British Bake Off tent. And much like in the Showstopper Rounds, time has flown by.

The Great British Bake Off (or Baking Show for Americans on Netflix) has become the go-to amateur baking competition since it debuted in the U.K. on August 17, 2010. Every week, bakers take on a theme or skill in three rounds, Signature Bake, Technical Bake, and the Showstopper Bake. The group is whittled down each week until one is crowned the U.K.’s Best Amateur Baker and awarded the coveted cake glass stand. The show has captured the hearts of viewers in the U.K. and beyond, including a strong following in the United States thanks to its partnership with Netflix.

To celebrate this milestone anniversary, let’s take a look at where all 15 winners are now.

