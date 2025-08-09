‘Great British Bake Off’ Winners: Where Are They Now? (PHOTOS)

Edd Kimber, Nadiya Hussain, and Georgie Grasso from 'Great British Bake Off'
The Great British Bake Off

On your mark, get set, bake! It has been 15 years since we’ve first entered the Great British Bake Off tent. And much like in the Showstopper Rounds, time has flown by.

The Great British Bake Off (or Baking Show for Americans on Netflix) has become the go-to amateur baking competition since it debuted in the U.K. on August 17, 2010. Every week, bakers take on a theme or skill in three rounds, Signature Bake, Technical Bake, and the Showstopper Bake. The group is whittled down each week until one is crowned the U.K.’s Best Amateur Baker and awarded the coveted cake glass stand. The show has captured the hearts of viewers in the U.K. and beyond, including a strong following in the United States thanks to its partnership with Netflix.

To celebrate this milestone anniversary, let’s take a look at where all 15 winners are now.

Edd Kimber from Season 1 of 'Great British Bake Off'
Love Productions; Edd Kimber / Instagram

Edd Kimber (Season 1)

The first winner of the beloved show has been very busy. After winning, he booked TV gigs and worked in restaurants. However, after being asked to write an article for a magazine, he found his true passion in food writing.

“I discovered a true love in writing — teaching people to bake through the written word,” he told Tudum in 2024. Since then, he has gone on to write six cookbooks with another one, Chocolate Baking Deliciously Decadent Recipes, Tips, and Techniques for Home Bakers, on the way. He also has written for several publications including The Guardian, The Independent, The Daily Mail, Good Food Magazine, Olive Magazine, The Sunday Times, Washington Post, and the New York Times.

Joanne Wheatley from Season 2 of 'Great British Bake Off'
Love Productions

Joanne Wheatley (Season 2)

Since her time in the tent, Joanne has gone on to live a quieter life. Shortly after winning, she started a home cooking school but has since retired and is currently living in Portugal.

John Whaite from Season 3 of 'Great British Bake Off'
Love Productions; John Whaite / Instagram

John Whaite (Season 3)

John stayed in the limelight since his win in 2012. He has appeared on numerous television shows including This Morning, What’s Cooking?, The Alan Titchmarsh Show, and Sunday Brunch. He was also part of the first all-male partnership in Season 19 of Strictly Come Dancing in 2021. He made it to the finale but just missed out on winning. He also has released four cookbooks and a memoir. After his TV stints, he started Ruff Puff Brownies and has recently opened a bakery.  

Frances Quinn from Season 4 of 'Great British Bake Off'
Love Productions; Frances Quinn / Instagram

Frances Quinn (Season 4)

Frances’ online career has flourished after winning GBBO. She has a website where she blogs and posts recipes and regularly shares stunning and imaginative cakes on her Instagram. She also hosts the show Baking Playlist on YouTube, where she invites musical artists to bake with her. Guests have included dodie, The Wombats, and Tom Walker. However, the show has been on hiatus since last year. In 2015, she released a cookbook, Quintessential Baking. 

Nancy Birtwhistle from Season 5 of 'Great British Bake Off'
Love Productions; Nancy Birtwhistle / Instagram

Nancy Birtwhistle (Season 5)

After winning, Nancy did the typical radio and television interviews and demos. But since then, she has shifted towards sharing recipes, tips, hints, and hacks through her project Kitchen Rescue and her six budget and eco-friendly focused books, including Nancy’s Green & Easy Kitchen and Clean & Green. She also hosted The Big Bakeover, where she traveled around America to help struggling bakeries in 2024 on The CW.

Nadiya Hussain from Season 6 of 'Great British Bake Off'
Love Productions; Nadiya Hussain / Instagram

Nadiya Hussain (Season 6)

Probably the most successful GBBO winner, busy is an understatement when describing Nadiya’s career. She’s hosted numerous shows including The Chronicles of Nadiya, Nadiya’s British Food Adventure, Nadiya’s Simple Spices, and Nadiya’s Everyday Baking. She has also written multiple books including a memoir, children’s books, and cookbooks. When she isn’t writing books or on television, Nadiya posts recipes on her website. 

Candice Brown from Season 7 of 'Great British Bake Off'
Love Productions; Candice Brown / Instagram

Candice Brown (Season 7)

Like many of her peers, Candice has appeared on numerous television shows and has released two cookbooks. She is also a columnist for The Sunday Times. However, her standout achievement post-show is The Green Man in Eversholt, England. Fans of the show may remember the touching gingerbread tribute Candice made to her parents’ pub during Season 7’s “Biscuit Week.” Now she has one of her own that she runs with her brother, Ben.

Sophie Faldo from Season 8 of 'Great British Bake Off'
Love Productions

Sophie Faldo (Season 8)

Sophie continues to work with numerous non-profits after winning, including Combat Stress, which gives mental health support to veterans with PTSD. She continues to work a “normal” job that she keeps out of the limelight and launched a luxury cake company, Sophie Faldo Couture Cakes. However, the company has not updated its Instagram since 2022. In 2023, Sophie returned to the tent and won The Great Christmas Bake Off. And don’t worry, Prue did not spoil the winner this time.

Rahul Mandal from Season 9 of 'Great British Bake Off'
Love Productions; Rahul Mandal / Instagram

Dr. Rahul Mandal (Season 9)

After winning, Rahul balances his engineering career with his baking career. He is currently a senior engineer and writes recipes for The Times. He also combined his love of STEM and baking in his cookbook, Showstopping Cakes: Mastering the Art and Science of Baking, which was one of The Times Best Food Books of 2022. To celebrate the 2021 New Year, he returned to the tent and won The Great New Year Bake Off. He continues to share his baking creations on social media, as well as adorable photos of his family.  

David Atherton from Season 10 of 'Great British Bake Off'
Love Productions; David Atherton / Instagram

David Atherton (Season 10)

Like Rahul, David also continues to balance his career in STEM and his career in baking. He helps save lives as a practice nurse and saves pies on his podcast sticky bun boys with fellow Season 10 contestant Michael Chakraverty. He has also published one healthy eating cookbook and four children’s cookbooks, with a fifth coming out in fall 2025.

Peter Sawkins from Season 11 of 'Great British Bake Off'
Love Productions; Peter Sawkins / Instagram

Peter Sawkins (Season 11)

As the youngest contestant to win GBBO, Peter returned to university after his time in the tent. Since then, he has done some stints in pastry kitchens and attended Amaury Guichon Pastry Academy, which he graduated from in September 2024. He currently works part-time in Sports Fundraising at his university and shares his creations and recipes through his Instagram page, website, and YouTube channel. He has also published two cookbooks, Peter Bakes and Peter’s Baking Party: Fun & Tasty Recipes for Future Baking Stars! 

Giuseppe Dell'Anno from Season 12 of 'Great British Bake Off'
Love Productions; Giuseppe Dell'Anno / Instagram

Guiseppe Dell’Anno (Season 12)

Post-show, Giuseppe put his engineering career on hold to build up his career in baking. Now, he is doing both. He is a technology specialist and has a thriving cooking career. He teaches baking classes in Cheltenham, posts recipes on his website, and has written two award-winning cookbooks, Giuseppe’s Easy Bakes and Giuseppe’s Italian Bakes.

Syabira Yusoff from Season 13 of 'Great British Bake Off'
Love Productions; Syabira Yusoff / Instagram

Dr. Syabira Yusoff (Season 13)

Syabira continued working as a postdoctoral researcher after winning in 2022. She is now a Bioinformatics Support Engineer. While catching up with Tudum, she said that she plans on continuing to multitask STEM and baking. She also wants to publish a cookbook and create a YouTube channel. Currently, she shares her baking and Malaysian recipes on her Instagram.  

Matty Edgell from Season 14 of 'Great British Bake Off'
Love Productions; Matty Edgell / Instagram

Matty Edgell (Season 14)

After the show, Matty continued his job as a PE and science teacher. He also continued to bake and work with brands, which allowed him to switch to baking and creating food content full time. He posts recipes on his website, teaches baking classes, sells cakes, and has his own line of bakeware.  

Georgie Grasso from Season 15 of 'Great British Bake Off'
Love Productions

Georgie Grasso (Season 15)

She may have won the coveted cake stand last year, but Georgie doesn’t plan on leaving her day job as a pediatric nurse in Wales. After leaving the tent, she’s continued her countryside life with her family, chickens, and impressive collection of ceramics and tableware.

