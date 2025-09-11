Sig Hansen‘s health issues have been in the spotlight during recent seasons of Deadliest Catch. The fisherman had a heart attack in 2016, then another “slight heart attack” in 2018.

Sig has been married to his wife, June Hansen, for more than 20 years, and she’s dealt with her own share of medical problems. Sig revealed June’s cancer diagnosis in 2019, and finally gave an update ahead of the show’s 21st season in August.

Scroll down for everything to know about what happened to June.

What happened to Sig Hansen’s wife, June Hansen?

Sig revealed June’s diagnosis on Season 15 of Deadliest Catch. “It sounds like my wife has a form of cancer,” he shared at the time. “We do know that this area on her neck is cancer, we just don’t know if there’s more.”

Around the same time, June walked the red carpet alongside her husband at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

In August 2025, Sig told Parade that June is “solvent,” noting that she “did have potential cancer, but we got through that.” He also confirmed that his wife is now “very cautious of her health” and “working out every day.” Her favorite form of exercise? Swimming in their pool!

Now that Sig and June have both gotten through some scary medical problems, he’s starting to think about slowing down so they can spend more time together. “She’s tougher than she looks, and she is very supportive. But at the end of the day, I want to spend more time with her. I feel like she’s given so much to me. When you go to sea, when I was younger, we were gone for oh, my God, sometimes six months at a stretch, sometimes eight to ten months out of a year. And so it’s time to pay back.”

He added, “Maybe that’s just old age, I don’t know. But I feel like I owe her so much, and I don’t know how to repay her.”

Do Sig and June Hansen have kids?

Sig and June are parents to daughters Mandy Hansen and Nina Hansen, both of whom they adopted. Through their daughters, they have four grandchildren.

Additionally, Sig has a daughter, Melissa Eckstrom, from his first marriage to Lisa Eckstrom. The two have a complicated relationship, as Melissa previously accused her dad of sexually abusing her when she was a child, per The Seattle Times.

There were no criminal charges brought against Sig, and he denied the claims. Melissa moved forward with a civil case in 2018, but the outcome is unknown.

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.